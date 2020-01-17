Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 3

Yale 5, Union 0

RPI 3, Brown 1

Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 1

Advertisement

Dartmouth 3, Clarkson 2

MIDWEST

Alaska 2, Ferris St. 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.