Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 17, 2020 9:40 pm
 
EAST

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 3, OT

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 3

Mercyhurst 2, Robert Morris 1

Yale 5, Union 0

RPI 3, Brown 1

Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 1

Dartmouth 3, Clarkson 2

New Hampshire 4, Providence 3

UMass 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 4, Ohio St. 4, OT

W. Michigan 5, Colorado College 2

North Dakota 4, Miami 4, 3OT

Minnesota St. 6, Bowling Green 3

Alaska 2, Ferris St. 0

