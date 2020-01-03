Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 60, Broadneck 46
Archbishop Spalding 69, Gerstell Academy 52
Arundel 50, Severna Park 43
Baltimore Poly 66, Academy for College and Career Exploration 21
Benjamin Franklin High School 65, Southwestern 44
Bladensburg 60, Laurel 54
Boys Latin 66, Mt. St. Joseph’s 63, OT
Catoctin 71, Boonsboro 61
Centennial 61, Atholton 58
Century 71, Manchester Valley 54
Clarksburg 80, Northwest – Mtg 63
DuVal 83, Suitland 64
Dunbar 62, Reginald Lewis 51
Eastern Tech 54, Sparrows Point 52
Edgewood 57, North Harford 51
Eleanor Roosevelt 66, Wise 64, OT
Fairmont Heights 80, Central 74
Fort Hill 63, Allegany 43
Friends 51, St. Mary’s 41
Glenelg 51, River Hill 49
Glenelg CS 63, Calvert Hall College 53
Good Counsel 77, St. Mary’s Ryken 68
Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 38
High Point 65, Parkdale 64
Howard 66, Marriotts Ridge 64, OT
John Carroll 50, McDonogh School 43
Lackey 74, Patuxent 40
Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 15
Leonardtown 70, La Plata 34
Liberty 66, Patapsco 23
Long Reach 64, Hammond 36
Loyola 70, Pallotti 57
Magruder 95, Damascus 63
Maryland School for the Deaf 70, Heritage Academy 34
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 71, Bishop Walsh 60
Middletown 43, Williamsport 20
Milford Mill 83, McDonough 41
Montgomery Blair 86, Northwood 76
Mt. Carmel 94, Overlea 56
North Point 59, Westlake 57
Northeast – AA 48, North County 37
Northern Garrett 78, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 34
Oakdale 93, Brunswick 48
Oakland Mills 71, Reservoir 59
Oakland Southern 62, Mountain Ridge 52
Old Mill 58, Glen Burnie 54
Oxon Hill 80, Friendly 53
Pasadena Chesapeake 66, Meade 59
Patterson 76, National Academy Foundation 21
Potomac 73, Frederick Douglass 58
Richard Montgomery 47, Quince Orchard 43
Rockville 48, Poolesville 31
Sherwood 80, John F. Kennedy 60
South River 67, Harwood Southern 60
Springbrook 71, Paint Branch 66
Surrattsville 57, Largo 54
Walkersville 48, Smithsburg 47
Walt Whitman 55, Wootton 54
Walter Johnson 66, Wheaton 44
Watkins Mill 59, Seneca Valley 57
Westminster 66, Francis Scott Key 41
Wilde Lake 72, Mt. Hebron 55
Winston Churchill 72, Albert Einstein 35
Cancer Research Classic=
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 41, Broadneck 35
Archbishop Spalding 75, Springdale Prep 55
Baltimore Douglass 85, Potomac 29
Baltimore Poly 89, Academy for College and Career Exploration 2
Bel Air 29, South Carroll 22
Bishop McNamara 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 46
Bishop Walsh 56, Hancock 32
Bladensburg 54, Laurel 51
Bowie 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 39
Centennial 51, Atholton 47
Clarksburg 74, Northwest – Mtg 21
Concordia Prep 42, Havre de Grace 37
Coppin Academy 57, Loch Raven 11
Damascus 55, Magruder 21
Eastern Tech 43, Sparrows Point 26
Eleanor Roosevelt 62, Wise 46
Elizabeth Seton 75, Good Counsel 40
Forest Park 92, Lake Clifton 4
Franklin 41, Lansdowne 28
Great Mills 63, Thomas Stone 26
Gwynn Park 57, Crossland 7
Hammond 55, Long Reach 32
Harford Tech 49, Joppatowne 48
Howard 51, Marriotts Ridge 36
Kent Island 35, Severn 25
La Plata 42, Leonardtown 35
Lackey 58, Patuxent 49
Largo 47, Surrattsville 45
Manchester Valley 33, Century 30
Maryvale 55, Patterson Mill 37
Meade 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 41
Middletown 43, Williamsport 20
Montgomery Blair 70, Northwood 35
Mt. Hebron 51, Wilde Lake 31
North County 56, Northeast – AA 45
North Point 41, Westlake 31
Oakdale 76, Brunswick 53
Old Mill 63, Glen Burnie 52
Oxon Hill 66, Friendly 16
Paint Branch 63, Springbrook 22
Parkdale 54, High Point 18
Quince Orchard 62, Richard Montgomery 49
Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 60
River Hill 47, Glenelg 26
Seneca Valley 61, Watkins Mill 36
Severna Park 45, Arundel 28
Sherwood 54, John F. Kennedy 13
Smithsburg 53, Walkersville 40
South River 63, Harwood Southern 52
St. Frances 71, John Carroll 30
Suitland 65, DuVal 50
Trenton Catholic, N.J. 54, National Christian Academy 30
Walt Whitman 60, Wootton 43
Walter Johnson 72, Wheaton 30
Westminster 44, Francis Scott Key 35
Winston Churchill 74, Albert Einstein 26
Woodlawn 64, Digital Harbor 40
