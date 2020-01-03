Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 60, Broadneck 46

Archbishop Spalding 69, Gerstell Academy 52

Arundel 50, Severna Park 43

Advertisement

Baltimore Poly 66, Academy for College and Career Exploration 21

Benjamin Franklin High School 65, Southwestern 44

Bladensburg 60, Laurel 54

Boys Latin 66, Mt. St. Joseph’s 63, OT

Catoctin 71, Boonsboro 61

Centennial 61, Atholton 58

Century 71, Manchester Valley 54

Clarksburg 80, Northwest – Mtg 63

DuVal 83, Suitland 64

Dunbar 62, Reginald Lewis 51

Eastern Tech 54, Sparrows Point 52

Edgewood 57, North Harford 51

Eleanor Roosevelt 66, Wise 64, OT

Fairmont Heights 80, Central 74

Fort Hill 63, Allegany 43

Friends 51, St. Mary’s 41

Glenelg 51, River Hill 49

Glenelg CS 63, Calvert Hall College 53

Good Counsel 77, St. Mary’s Ryken 68

Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 38

High Point 65, Parkdale 64

Howard 66, Marriotts Ridge 64, OT

John Carroll 50, McDonogh School 43

Lackey 74, Patuxent 40

Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 15

Leonardtown 70, La Plata 34

Liberty 66, Patapsco 23

Long Reach 64, Hammond 36

Loyola 70, Pallotti 57

Magruder 95, Damascus 63

Maryland School for the Deaf 70, Heritage Academy 34

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 71, Bishop Walsh 60

Middletown 43, Williamsport 20

Milford Mill 83, McDonough 41

Montgomery Blair 86, Northwood 76

Mt. Carmel 94, Overlea 56

North Point 59, Westlake 57

Northeast – AA 48, North County 37

Northern Garrett 78, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 34

Oakdale 93, Brunswick 48

Oakland Mills 71, Reservoir 59

Oakland Southern 62, Mountain Ridge 52

Old Mill 58, Glen Burnie 54

Oxon Hill 80, Friendly 53

Pasadena Chesapeake 66, Meade 59

Patterson 76, National Academy Foundation 21

Potomac 73, Frederick Douglass 58

Richard Montgomery 47, Quince Orchard 43

Rockville 48, Poolesville 31

Sherwood 80, John F. Kennedy 60

South River 67, Harwood Southern 60

Springbrook 71, Paint Branch 66

Surrattsville 57, Largo 54

Walkersville 48, Smithsburg 47

Walt Whitman 55, Wootton 54

Walter Johnson 66, Wheaton 44

Watkins Mill 59, Seneca Valley 57

Westminster 66, Francis Scott Key 41

Wilde Lake 72, Mt. Hebron 55

Winston Churchill 72, Albert Einstein 35

Cancer Research Classic=

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 71, Bishop Walsh 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 41, Broadneck 35

Archbishop Spalding 75, Springdale Prep 55

Baltimore Douglass 85, Potomac 29

Baltimore Poly 89, Academy for College and Career Exploration 2

Bel Air 29, South Carroll 22

Bishop McNamara 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 46

Bishop Walsh 56, Hancock 32

Bladensburg 54, Laurel 51

Bowie 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 39

Centennial 51, Atholton 47

Clarksburg 74, Northwest – Mtg 21

Concordia Prep 42, Havre de Grace 37

Coppin Academy 57, Loch Raven 11

Damascus 55, Magruder 21

Eastern Tech 43, Sparrows Point 26

Eleanor Roosevelt 62, Wise 46

Elizabeth Seton 75, Good Counsel 40

Forest Park 92, Lake Clifton 4

Franklin 41, Lansdowne 28

Frederick Douglass 85, Potomac 29

Great Mills 63, Thomas Stone 26

Gwynn Park 57, Crossland 7

Hammond 55, Long Reach 32

Harford Tech 49, Joppatowne 48

Howard 51, Marriotts Ridge 36

Kent Island 35, Severn 25

La Plata 42, Leonardtown 35

Lackey 58, Patuxent 49

Largo 47, Surrattsville 45

Manchester Valley 33, Century 30

Maryvale 55, Patterson Mill 37

Meade 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 41

Middletown 43, Williamsport 20

Montgomery Blair 70, Northwood 35

Mt. Hebron 51, Wilde Lake 31

North County 56, Northeast – AA 45

North Point 41, Westlake 31

Oakdale 76, Brunswick 53

Old Mill 63, Glen Burnie 52

Oxon Hill 66, Friendly 16

Paint Branch 63, Springbrook 22

Parkdale 54, High Point 18

Quince Orchard 62, Richard Montgomery 49

Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 60

River Hill 47, Glenelg 26

Seneca Valley 61, Watkins Mill 36

Severna Park 45, Arundel 28

Sherwood 54, John F. Kennedy 13

Smithsburg 53, Walkersville 40

South River 63, Harwood Southern 52

St. Frances 71, John Carroll 30

Suitland 65, DuVal 50

Trenton Catholic, N.J. 54, National Christian Academy 30

Walt Whitman 60, Wootton 43

Walter Johnson 72, Wheaton 30

Westminster 44, Francis Scott Key 35

Winston Churchill 74, Albert Einstein 26

Woodlawn 64, Digital Harbor 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.