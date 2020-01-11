Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Scores

January 11, 2020 12:00 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 72, Kenston Forest 45

Amelia County 57, Randolph-Henry 28

Appomattox Regional GS 50, Central of Lunenburg 39

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, StoneBridge School 42

Atlee 53, Lee-Davis 35

Auburn 67, Grayson County 53

Battlefield 48, Osbourn 46

Bethel 75, Warwick 52

Broadway 65, Waynesboro 51

Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 50

Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Hampton Roads 43

Carlisle 74, Fishburne Military 30

Carver Academy 69, King William 64

Central – Wise 62, Union 59

Centreville 59, Chantilly 44

Chancellor 64, Caroline 49

Charles City County High School 69, West Point 53

Charlottesville 97, Fluvanna 71

Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 40

Church Hill Academy 61, Fredericksburg Christian 36

Churchland 49, Granby 30

Clarke County 62, Rappahannock County 45

Clover Hill 52, Midlothian 51

Colgan 62, Potomac 59

Courtland 85, King George 32

Cumberland 63, Prince Edward County 57

Dan River 56, Appomattox 55

Dominion 67, Broad Run 47

Douglas Freeman 58, J.R. Tucker 43

East Rockingham 62, Madison County 48

Eastern Mennonite 70, New Covenant 29

Eastside 65, J.I. Burton 62

Essex 53, Northumberland 32

Fairfax 66, West Springfield 46

Falls Church 44, TJ-Alexandria 32

Fauquier 51, Kettle Run 37

Fork Union Prep 70, Collegiate-Richmond 61

Fort Chiswell 60, Bland County 55

GW-Danville 62, Tunstall 40

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 54

George Marshall 86, Lee-Springfield 65

George Mason 66, Brentsville 37

George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Galax 37

Goochland 46, Bluestone 35

Grace Christian 49, Ridgeview 22

Graham 64, Virginia High 45

Great Bridge 52, Hickory 41

Green Run 62, Landstown 50

Greensville County 63, Franklin 47

Gretna 82, Altavista 53

Hampton Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 54

Hayfield 48, T.C. Williams 46

Henrico 72, Varina 58

Hermitage 61, Glen Allen 57

Highland Springs 57, Armstrong 54

Honaker 67, Council 32

Hopewell 77, Dinwiddie 35

Huguenot 65, George Wythe-Richmond 54

James Madison 55, Oakton 39

James Monroe 62, Spotsylvania 34

James River-Midlothian 66, Powhatan 50

Jamestown 70, New Kent 43

John Champe 66, Osbourn Park 50

John Handley 58, Sherando 36

Kecoughtan 94, Heritage-Newport News 50

Kempsville 77, Ocean Lakes 30

Lafayette 52, Poquoson 33

Lake Braddock 62, James Robinson 56

Lakeland 71, Deep Creek 45

Lancaster 44, Colonial Beach 43

Langley 51, McLean 41

Lebanon 72, Tazewell 59

Lee High 60, John Battle 38

Liberty-Bealeton 65, Culpeper 56

Lloyd Bird 58, Cosby 45

Lord Botetourt 60, Franklin County 42

Loudoun County 50, Independence 39

Loudoun Valley 68, Park View-Sterling 10

Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51

Magna Vista 76, Patrick County 31

Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43

Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 46

Mathews 83, K&Q Central 76

Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 54

Maury 49, Booker T. Washington 40

Meadowbrook 74, Petersburg 65

Menchville 84, Hampton 62

Millbrook 47, James Wood 35

Mills Godwin 58, Deep Run 52

Monacan 54, Manchester 31

Nansemond-Suffolk 76, Middleburg Academy 59

Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 54

Norfolk Collegiate 71, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54

North Stafford 59, Brooke Point 43

Northampton 50, Norfolk Academy 35

Northside 74, William Byrd 60

Norview 66, Lake Taylor 54

Orange County 65, Monticello 44

Oscar Smith 91, Grassfield 50

Page County 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40

Parry McCluer 83, Craig County 32

Patriot 68, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48

Peninsula Catholic 50, Christchurch 44

Phoebus 51, Woodside 46

Portsmouth Christian 61, Gateway Christian 42

Potomac Falls 56, Woodgrove 50

Prince George 65, Thomas Dale 53

Princess Anne 59, Kellam 38

Pulaski County 59, Hidden Valley 42

Richlands 59, Marion 41

Richmond Christian 72, Southampton Academy 35

Rye Cove 43, Castlewood 40

Salem 73, Blacksburg 67, OT

Seton School 87, Tandem Friends School 57

Smithfield 78, Grafton 68

South County 53, W.T. Woodson 37

South Lakes 64, Herndon 56

Spotswood 77, Turner Ashby 43

St. Annes-Belfield 58, Woodberry Forest 33

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 78, Episcopal 58

Staunton River 48, Liberty-Bedford 37

Steward School 69, Millwood School 42

Strasburg 64, Luray 48

Stuart Hall 64, Blue Ridge Christian 58

Stuarts Draft 100, Harrisonburg 76

Sussex Central 70, Windsor 48

Tabb 68, Bruton 57

The Covenant School 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 37

Tidewater Academy 73, Brunswick Academy 54

Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Christopher’s 56

Tuscarora 80, Heritage (Leesburg) 64

Twin Springs 80, Thomas Walker 52

Twin Valley 47, Hurley 41

Va. Episcopal 73, Hargrave Military 71

Wakefield 68, Edison 36

Warhill 66, York 63

Washington-Lee 91, Yorktown 82

West Potomac 67, Mount Vernon 32

Western Branch 73, Nansemond River 61

Westfield 69, Annandale 56

Woodrow Wilson 79, Norcom 53

Woodstock Central 66, Warren County 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 63, Giles 50

Amelia County 42, Randolph-Henry 18

Amherst County 45, Liberty-Bedford 11

Appomattox 55, Dan River 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 29, StoneBridge School 20

Atlee 75, Lee-Davis 47

Battlefield 48, Osbourn 46

Bethel 63, Warwick 32

Booker T. Washington 60, Maury 30

Broad Run 51, Dominion 42

Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30

Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 38

Catholic High School of Va Beach 54, Norfolk Collegiate 46

Central – Wise 47, Union 30

Central Virginia Home School 50, Chatham Hall 4

Central of Lunenburg 51, Appomattox Regional GS 20

Chancellor 42, Caroline 33

Charles City County High School 69, West Point 53

Charlottesville 71, Fluvanna 56

Chatham 54, Nelson County 47

Churchland 65, Granby 27

Clarke County 52, Rappahannock County 43, OT

Colgan 49, Potomac 40

Colonial Forge 59, Massaponax 46

Cumberland 35, Prince Edward County 17

Deep Creek 38, Lakeland 29

E.C. Glass 50, Brookville 42

Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 32

Edison 63, Wakefield 30

Falls Church 49, TJ-Alexandria 46

Fauquier 41, Kettle Run 34

Floyd County 67, James River-Buchanan 32

Forest Park 57, Freedom (PWC) 30

Fort Chiswell 42, Bland County 28

Franklin 58, Greensville County 46

GW-Danville 62, Tunstall 40

George Marshall 65, Lee-Springfield 44

George Mason 32, Brentsville 27

George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 42

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 55, Flint Hill School 37

Glen Allen 55, Hermitage 16

Goochland 54, Bluestone 28

Grassfield 68, Oscar Smith 52

Grayson County 47, Auburn 28

Great Bridge 63, Hickory 29

Gretna 82, Altavista 52

Halifax County 44, Bassett 9

Hampton Roads 44, Cape Henry Collegiate 24

Henrico 58, Varina 20

Heritage-Newport News 58, Kecoughtan 24

Honaker 72, Council 24

J.R. Tucker 36, Douglas Freeman 26

James Madison 52, Oakton 35

James Monroe 84, Spotsylvania 50

James Monroe, W.Va. 56, Narrows 29

James Robinson 49, Lake Braddock 37

Kempsville 61, Ocean Lakes 25

King George 50, Courtland 28

Lake Taylor 53, Norview 45

Landstown 57, Green Run 21

Langley 65, McLean 45

Lebanon 53, Tazewell 36

Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 38

Loudoun County 48, Independence 31

Loudoun Valley 68, Park View-Sterling 10

Madison County 41, East Rockingham 26

Magna Vista 50, Patrick County 43

Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43

Marion 44, Richlands 42

Mathews 38, K&Q Central 29

Menchville 70, Hampton 57

Middlesex 40, Chincoteague 26

Midlothian 62, Clover Hill 42

Millbrook 68, James Wood 45

Mills Godwin 38, Deep Run 37

Monticello 71, Orange County 30

New Covenant 62, The Covenant School 44

Norfolk Academy 72, Northampton 44

Nottoway 36, Buckingham County 35

Osbourn Park 45, John Champe 25

Page County 49, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 37

Park View-South Hill 36, Southampton 33

Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Good Counsel, Md. 32

Princess Anne 66, Kellam 19

Pulaski County 54, Hidden Valley 21

Radford 56, Glenvar 48

Ridgeview 54, Gate City 45

Ridgeview Christian 31, Grace Christian 27

Riverbend 42, Stafford 33

Rural Retreat 53, Chilhowie 39

Rustburg 41, Jefferson Forest 36

Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 17

Salem 56, Blacksburg 36

Salem-Va. Beach 72, Tallwood 32

Sherando 47, John Handley 31

South Lakes 63, Herndon 49

Spotswood 49, Turner Ashby 34

St. Annes-Belfield 62, Collegiate-Richmond 41

St. Gertrude 77, St. John Paul the Great 46

Steward School 59, Banner Christian 13

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 62, Episcopal 49

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 54, Patriot 39

Strasburg 53, Luray 44

Surry County 35, Brunswick 32

T.C. Williams 59, Hayfield 53

Thomas Walker 63, Twin Springs 56

Trinity Episcopal 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 17

Twin Valley 52, Hurley 17

Virginia High 50, Graham 15

W.T. Woodson 47, South County 46

West Potomac 36, Mount Vernon 31

West Springfield 38, Fairfax 29

Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41

Western Branch 80, Nansemond River 21

Westfield 50, Annandale 28

William Byrd 61, Northside 52

Woodgrove 45, Potomac Falls 36

Woodrow Wilson 64, Norcom 42

Woodside 74, Phoebus 32

Woodstock Central 51, Warren County 45

Yorktown 51, Washington-Lee 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

