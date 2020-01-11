Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 72, Kenston Forest 45
Amelia County 57, Randolph-Henry 28
Appomattox Regional GS 50, Central of Lunenburg 39
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, StoneBridge School 42
Atlee 53, Lee-Davis 35
Auburn 67, Grayson County 53
Battlefield 48, Osbourn 46
Bethel 75, Warwick 52
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 51
Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 50
Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Hampton Roads 43
Carlisle 74, Fishburne Military 30
Carver Academy 69, King William 64
Central – Wise 62, Union 59
Centreville 59, Chantilly 44
Chancellor 64, Caroline 49
Charles City County High School 69, West Point 53
Charlottesville 97, Fluvanna 71
Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 40
Church Hill Academy 61, Fredericksburg Christian 36
Churchland 49, Granby 30
Clarke County 62, Rappahannock County 45
Clover Hill 52, Midlothian 51
Colgan 62, Potomac 59
Courtland 85, King George 32
Cumberland 63, Prince Edward County 57
Dan River 56, Appomattox 55
Dominion 67, Broad Run 47
Douglas Freeman 58, J.R. Tucker 43
East Rockingham 62, Madison County 48
Eastern Mennonite 70, New Covenant 29
Eastside 65, J.I. Burton 62
Essex 53, Northumberland 32
Fairfax 66, West Springfield 46
Falls Church 44, TJ-Alexandria 32
Fauquier 51, Kettle Run 37
Fork Union Prep 70, Collegiate-Richmond 61
Fort Chiswell 60, Bland County 55
GW-Danville 62, Tunstall 40
Gate City 61, Ridgeview 54
George Marshall 86, Lee-Springfield 65
George Mason 66, Brentsville 37
George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Galax 37
Goochland 46, Bluestone 35
Grace Christian 49, Ridgeview 22
Graham 64, Virginia High 45
Great Bridge 52, Hickory 41
Green Run 62, Landstown 50
Greensville County 63, Franklin 47
Gretna 82, Altavista 53
Hampton Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 54
Hayfield 48, T.C. Williams 46
Henrico 72, Varina 58
Hermitage 61, Glen Allen 57
Highland Springs 57, Armstrong 54
Honaker 67, Council 32
Hopewell 77, Dinwiddie 35
Huguenot 65, George Wythe-Richmond 54
James Madison 55, Oakton 39
James Monroe 62, Spotsylvania 34
James River-Midlothian 66, Powhatan 50
Jamestown 70, New Kent 43
John Champe 66, Osbourn Park 50
John Handley 58, Sherando 36
Kecoughtan 94, Heritage-Newport News 50
Kempsville 77, Ocean Lakes 30
Lafayette 52, Poquoson 33
Lake Braddock 62, James Robinson 56
Lakeland 71, Deep Creek 45
Lancaster 44, Colonial Beach 43
Langley 51, McLean 41
Lebanon 72, Tazewell 59
Lee High 60, John Battle 38
Liberty-Bealeton 65, Culpeper 56
Lloyd Bird 58, Cosby 45
Lord Botetourt 60, Franklin County 42
Loudoun County 50, Independence 39
Loudoun Valley 68, Park View-Sterling 10
Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51
Magna Vista 76, Patrick County 31
Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 46
Mathews 83, K&Q Central 76
Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 54
Maury 49, Booker T. Washington 40
Meadowbrook 74, Petersburg 65
Menchville 84, Hampton 62
Millbrook 47, James Wood 35
Mills Godwin 58, Deep Run 52
Monacan 54, Manchester 31
Nansemond-Suffolk 76, Middleburg Academy 59
Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 54
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54
North Stafford 59, Brooke Point 43
Northampton 50, Norfolk Academy 35
Northside 74, William Byrd 60
Norview 66, Lake Taylor 54
Orange County 65, Monticello 44
Oscar Smith 91, Grassfield 50
Page County 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40
Parry McCluer 83, Craig County 32
Patriot 68, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48
Peninsula Catholic 50, Christchurch 44
Phoebus 51, Woodside 46
Portsmouth Christian 61, Gateway Christian 42
Potomac Falls 56, Woodgrove 50
Prince George 65, Thomas Dale 53
Princess Anne 59, Kellam 38
Pulaski County 59, Hidden Valley 42
Richlands 59, Marion 41
Richmond Christian 72, Southampton Academy 35
Rye Cove 43, Castlewood 40
Salem 73, Blacksburg 67, OT
Seton School 87, Tandem Friends School 57
Smithfield 78, Grafton 68
South County 53, W.T. Woodson 37
South Lakes 64, Herndon 56
Spotswood 77, Turner Ashby 43
St. Annes-Belfield 58, Woodberry Forest 33
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 78, Episcopal 58
Staunton River 48, Liberty-Bedford 37
Steward School 69, Millwood School 42
Strasburg 64, Luray 48
Stuart Hall 64, Blue Ridge Christian 58
Stuarts Draft 100, Harrisonburg 76
Sussex Central 70, Windsor 48
Tabb 68, Bruton 57
The Covenant School 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 37
Tidewater Academy 73, Brunswick Academy 54
Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Christopher’s 56
Tuscarora 80, Heritage (Leesburg) 64
Twin Springs 80, Thomas Walker 52
Twin Valley 47, Hurley 41
Va. Episcopal 73, Hargrave Military 71
Wakefield 68, Edison 36
Warhill 66, York 63
Washington-Lee 91, Yorktown 82
West Potomac 67, Mount Vernon 32
Western Branch 73, Nansemond River 61
Westfield 69, Annandale 56
Woodrow Wilson 79, Norcom 53
Woodstock Central 66, Warren County 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 63, Giles 50
Amelia County 42, Randolph-Henry 18
Amherst County 45, Liberty-Bedford 11
Appomattox 55, Dan River 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 29, StoneBridge School 20
Atlee 75, Lee-Davis 47
Battlefield 48, Osbourn 46
Bethel 63, Warwick 32
Booker T. Washington 60, Maury 30
Broad Run 51, Dominion 42
Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30
Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 38
Catholic High School of Va Beach 54, Norfolk Collegiate 46
Central – Wise 47, Union 30
Central Virginia Home School 50, Chatham Hall 4
Central of Lunenburg 51, Appomattox Regional GS 20
Chancellor 42, Caroline 33
Charles City County High School 69, West Point 53
Charlottesville 71, Fluvanna 56
Chatham 54, Nelson County 47
Churchland 65, Granby 27
Clarke County 52, Rappahannock County 43, OT
Colgan 49, Potomac 40
Colonial Forge 59, Massaponax 46
Cumberland 35, Prince Edward County 17
Deep Creek 38, Lakeland 29
E.C. Glass 50, Brookville 42
Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 32
Edison 63, Wakefield 30
Falls Church 49, TJ-Alexandria 46
Fauquier 41, Kettle Run 34
Floyd County 67, James River-Buchanan 32
Forest Park 57, Freedom (PWC) 30
Fort Chiswell 42, Bland County 28
Franklin 58, Greensville County 46
GW-Danville 62, Tunstall 40
George Marshall 65, Lee-Springfield 44
George Mason 32, Brentsville 27
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 42
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 55, Flint Hill School 37
Glen Allen 55, Hermitage 16
Goochland 54, Bluestone 28
Grassfield 68, Oscar Smith 52
Grayson County 47, Auburn 28
Great Bridge 63, Hickory 29
Gretna 82, Altavista 52
Halifax County 44, Bassett 9
Hampton Roads 44, Cape Henry Collegiate 24
Henrico 58, Varina 20
Heritage-Newport News 58, Kecoughtan 24
Honaker 72, Council 24
J.R. Tucker 36, Douglas Freeman 26
James Madison 52, Oakton 35
James Monroe 84, Spotsylvania 50
James Monroe, W.Va. 56, Narrows 29
James Robinson 49, Lake Braddock 37
Kempsville 61, Ocean Lakes 25
King George 50, Courtland 28
Lake Taylor 53, Norview 45
Landstown 57, Green Run 21
Langley 65, McLean 45
Lebanon 53, Tazewell 36
Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 38
Loudoun County 48, Independence 31
Loudoun Valley 68, Park View-Sterling 10
Madison County 41, East Rockingham 26
Magna Vista 50, Patrick County 43
Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
Marion 44, Richlands 42
Mathews 38, K&Q Central 29
Menchville 70, Hampton 57
Middlesex 40, Chincoteague 26
Midlothian 62, Clover Hill 42
Millbrook 68, James Wood 45
Mills Godwin 38, Deep Run 37
Monticello 71, Orange County 30
New Covenant 62, The Covenant School 44
Norfolk Academy 72, Northampton 44
Nottoway 36, Buckingham County 35
Osbourn Park 45, John Champe 25
Page County 49, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 37
Park View-South Hill 36, Southampton 33
Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Good Counsel, Md. 32
Princess Anne 66, Kellam 19
Pulaski County 54, Hidden Valley 21
Radford 56, Glenvar 48
Ridgeview 54, Gate City 45
Ridgeview Christian 31, Grace Christian 27
Riverbend 42, Stafford 33
Rural Retreat 53, Chilhowie 39
Rustburg 41, Jefferson Forest 36
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 17
Salem 56, Blacksburg 36
Salem-Va. Beach 72, Tallwood 32
Sherando 47, John Handley 31
South Lakes 63, Herndon 49
Spotswood 49, Turner Ashby 34
St. Annes-Belfield 62, Collegiate-Richmond 41
St. Gertrude 77, St. John Paul the Great 46
Steward School 59, Banner Christian 13
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 62, Episcopal 49
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 54, Patriot 39
Strasburg 53, Luray 44
Surry County 35, Brunswick 32
T.C. Williams 59, Hayfield 53
Thomas Walker 63, Twin Springs 56
Trinity Episcopal 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 17
Twin Valley 52, Hurley 17
Virginia High 50, Graham 15
W.T. Woodson 47, South County 46
West Potomac 36, Mount Vernon 31
West Springfield 38, Fairfax 29
Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41
Western Branch 80, Nansemond River 21
Westfield 50, Annandale 28
William Byrd 61, Northside 52
Woodgrove 45, Potomac Falls 36
Woodrow Wilson 64, Norcom 42
Woodside 74, Phoebus 32
Woodstock Central 51, Warren County 45
Yorktown 51, Washington-Lee 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.