Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 62, Milford Mill 55

Bohemia Manor 76, Perryville 45

Boonsboro 54, Clear Spring 50

Bowie 66, Parkdale 56

Broadneck 57, Arundel 39

Bullis 67, Georgetown Prep 40

C. H. Flowers 74, High Point 65

Catoctin 64, Middletown 41

Centennial 73, Long Reach 60

Central 78, Largo 47

Century 62, South Carroll 46

Clarksburg 69, Quince Orchard 66

Crossland 71, Surrattsville 67

Damascus 96, Seneca Valley 91

Dulaney 87, Sparrows Point 63

Edgewood 61, C. Milton Wright 58

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bladensburg 60

Elkton 59, Harford Tech 56

Fallston 53, Bel Air 52

Fort Hill 61, Mountain Ridge 50

Frederick 59, Francis Scott Key 51

Frederick Christian 60, Frederick Force 52

Glen Burnie 68, Pasadena Chesapeake 56

Glenelg CS 72, McDonogh School 45

Grace Christian Academy 54, Kings Christian 49

Great Mills 78, Chopticon 25

Green Street Academy 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 54

Gwynn Park 60, Friendly 44

Harwood Southern 74, Severna Park 63

Havre de Grace 78, Aberdeen 47

Heritage Academy 53, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 44

Huntingtown 70, Patuxent 35

Jefferson, W.Va. 71, Silver Oak Academy 53

John F. Kennedy 64, Northwood 54

Kenwood 42, Towson 37

Lansdowne 60, Catonsville 43

Leonardtown 66, Calvert 38

Loyola 69, Calvert Hall College 37

Manchester Valley 60, Winters Mill 49

Maret, D.C. 66, Saint James 48

Marriotts Ridge 72, Wilde Lake 62

Maryland School for the Deaf 81, Open Bible Christian Academy 19

McDonough 66, La Plata 57

Montgomery Blair 54, Bethesda 43

Mt. Airy Christian 51, Rockbridge Academy 43

North County 65, Meade 57

Northeast – AA 82, Old Mill 55

Northwest – Mtg 62, Watkins Mill 41

Oakland Mills 75, Glenelg 73, OT

Owings Mills 65, Patapsco 56

Oxon Hill 71, Frederick Douglass 61

Pallotti 56, Gilman 45

Parkville 67, Hereford 40

Perry Hall 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 36

Pikesville 89, Dundalk 46

Potomac 71, Fairmont Heights 65

Reservoir 37, River Hill 29

Richard Montgomery 74, Gaithersburg 73

Rockville 65, Magruder 58

Salisbury Christian School 60, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 31

Sherwood 78, Paint Branch 56

South River 85, Annapolis 77

Springbrook 58, Blake 50

St. Albans, D.C. 76, Landon 71

St. Frances 64, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 39

Suitland 92, Hyattsville Northwestern 84

Thomas Stone 60, North Point 55

Walt Whitman 59, Wheaton 43

Walter Johnson 64, Albert Einstein 31

Westlake 70, Lackey 51

Westminster 63, Liberty 55

Winston Churchill 64, Wootton 50

Wise 72, DuVal 65

Woodlawn 61, Dunbar 47

Worcester Prep School 48, Salisbury 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 49, Walter Johnson 41

Arundel 44, Broadneck 31

Atholton 53, Hammond 38

Baltimore Poly 66, Pikesville 40

Blake 52, Springbrook 40

Boonsboro 55, Clear Spring 30

Bowie 60, Parkdale 39

Calvert 59, Leonardtown 30

Catonsville 63, Lansdowne 13

Centennial 51, Long Reach 21

Clarksburg 56, Quince Orchard 49

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 56, Heritage Academy 31

Damascus 69, Seneca Valley 49

Dulaney 60, Sparrows Point 23

Franklin 40, Randallstown 23

Frederick 63, Linganore 20

Frederick Douglass 54, Oxon Hill 44

Glenelg CS 66, Chapelgate 26

Great Mills 52, Chopticon 47

Gwynn Park 59, Friendly 13

Hereford 72, Parkville 13

Holly Grove 39, St. Peter and Paul 25

Howard 56, Mt. Hebron 47

Joppatowne 32, North East 26

La Plata 55, McDonough 53

Laurel 64, Carver Vo-Tech 24

Maret, D.C. 68, Bullis 48

Marriotts Ridge 44, Wilde Lake 33

McDonogh School 74, Archbishop Spalding 40

Meade 69, North County 43

Middletown 55, Catoctin 26

Montgomery Blair 54, Bethesda 43

New Hope Academy 71, Caravel Academy, Del. 28

North Point 69, Thomas Stone 26

Northern – Cal 58, St. Charles 23

Northwood 60, John F. Kennedy 44

Oakdale 46, Williamsport 40

Oakland Mills 60, Glenelg 40

Old Mill 73, Northeast – AA 62

Paint Branch 56, Sherwood 52

Pallotti 61, St. John’s Catholic Prep 43

Pasadena Chesapeake 55, Glen Burnie 52

Patapsco 42, Owings Mills 28

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Good Counsel 32

Perry Hall 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 35

Richard Montgomery 57, Gaithersburg 46

River Hill 54, Reservoir 44

Rockville 63, Magruder 15

Saint James 70, Holy Cross 42

Salisbury Christian School 63, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 17

Sandy Spring Friends School 46, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 41

Severna Park 41, Harwood Southern 24

Smithsburg 58, Brunswick 46

South River 65, Annapolis 25

St. Mary’s 46, Severn 36

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 62, Episcopal, Va. 49

Suitland 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 14

Surrattsville 51, Crossland 20

Towson 62, Kenwood 29

Urbana 54, Walkersville 34

Walt Whitman 71, Wheaton 41

Watkins Mill 39, Northwest – Mtg 24

Westminster 50, Liberty 46

Winston Churchill 66, Wootton 20

Winters Mill 34, Manchester Valley 33

Wise 67, DuVal 35

Worcester Prep School 49, Salisbury 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

