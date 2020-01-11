Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore City College 62, Milford Mill 55
Bohemia Manor 76, Perryville 45
Boonsboro 54, Clear Spring 50
Bowie 66, Parkdale 56
Broadneck 57, Arundel 39
Bullis 67, Georgetown Prep 40
C. H. Flowers 74, High Point 65
Catoctin 64, Middletown 41
Centennial 73, Long Reach 60
Central 78, Largo 47
Century 62, South Carroll 46
Clarksburg 69, Quince Orchard 66
Crossland 71, Surrattsville 67
Damascus 96, Seneca Valley 91
Dulaney 87, Sparrows Point 63
Edgewood 61, C. Milton Wright 58
Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bladensburg 60
Elkton 59, Harford Tech 56
Fallston 53, Bel Air 52
Fort Hill 61, Mountain Ridge 50
Frederick 59, Francis Scott Key 51
Frederick Christian 60, Frederick Force 52
Glen Burnie 68, Pasadena Chesapeake 56
Glenelg CS 72, McDonogh School 45
Grace Christian Academy 54, Kings Christian 49
Great Mills 78, Chopticon 25
Green Street Academy 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 54
Gwynn Park 60, Friendly 44
Harwood Southern 74, Severna Park 63
Havre de Grace 78, Aberdeen 47
Heritage Academy 53, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 44
Huntingtown 70, Patuxent 35
Jefferson, W.Va. 71, Silver Oak Academy 53
John F. Kennedy 64, Northwood 54
Kenwood 42, Towson 37
Lansdowne 60, Catonsville 43
Leonardtown 66, Calvert 38
Loyola 69, Calvert Hall College 37
Manchester Valley 60, Winters Mill 49
Maret, D.C. 66, Saint James 48
Marriotts Ridge 72, Wilde Lake 62
Maryland School for the Deaf 81, Open Bible Christian Academy 19
McDonough 66, La Plata 57
Montgomery Blair 54, Bethesda 43
Mt. Airy Christian 51, Rockbridge Academy 43
North County 65, Meade 57
Northeast – AA 82, Old Mill 55
Northwest – Mtg 62, Watkins Mill 41
Oakland Mills 75, Glenelg 73, OT
Owings Mills 65, Patapsco 56
Oxon Hill 71, Frederick Douglass 61
Pallotti 56, Gilman 45
Parkville 67, Hereford 40
Perry Hall 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 36
Pikesville 89, Dundalk 46
Potomac 71, Fairmont Heights 65
Reservoir 37, River Hill 29
Richard Montgomery 74, Gaithersburg 73
Rockville 65, Magruder 58
Salisbury Christian School 60, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 31
Sherwood 78, Paint Branch 56
South River 85, Annapolis 77
Springbrook 58, Blake 50
St. Albans, D.C. 76, Landon 71
St. Frances 64, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 39
Suitland 92, Hyattsville Northwestern 84
Thomas Stone 60, North Point 55
Walt Whitman 59, Wheaton 43
Walter Johnson 64, Albert Einstein 31
Westlake 70, Lackey 51
Westminster 63, Liberty 55
Winston Churchill 64, Wootton 50
Wise 72, DuVal 65
Woodlawn 61, Dunbar 47
Worcester Prep School 48, Salisbury 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 49, Walter Johnson 41
Arundel 44, Broadneck 31
Atholton 53, Hammond 38
Baltimore Poly 66, Pikesville 40
Blake 52, Springbrook 40
Boonsboro 55, Clear Spring 30
Bowie 60, Parkdale 39
Calvert 59, Leonardtown 30
Catonsville 63, Lansdowne 13
Centennial 51, Long Reach 21
Clarksburg 56, Quince Orchard 49
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 56, Heritage Academy 31
Damascus 69, Seneca Valley 49
Dulaney 60, Sparrows Point 23
Franklin 40, Randallstown 23
Frederick 63, Linganore 20
Frederick Douglass 54, Oxon Hill 44
Glenelg CS 66, Chapelgate 26
Great Mills 52, Chopticon 47
Gwynn Park 59, Friendly 13
Hereford 72, Parkville 13
Holly Grove 39, St. Peter and Paul 25
Howard 56, Mt. Hebron 47
Joppatowne 32, North East 26
La Plata 55, McDonough 53
Laurel 64, Carver Vo-Tech 24
Maret, D.C. 68, Bullis 48
Marriotts Ridge 44, Wilde Lake 33
McDonogh School 74, Archbishop Spalding 40
Meade 69, North County 43
Middletown 55, Catoctin 26
Montgomery Blair 54, Bethesda 43
New Hope Academy 71, Caravel Academy, Del. 28
North Point 69, Thomas Stone 26
Northern – Cal 58, St. Charles 23
Northwood 60, John F. Kennedy 44
Oakdale 46, Williamsport 40
Oakland Mills 60, Glenelg 40
Old Mill 73, Northeast – AA 62
Paint Branch 56, Sherwood 52
Pallotti 61, St. John’s Catholic Prep 43
Pasadena Chesapeake 55, Glen Burnie 52
Patapsco 42, Owings Mills 28
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Good Counsel 32
Perry Hall 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 35
Richard Montgomery 57, Gaithersburg 46
River Hill 54, Reservoir 44
Rockville 63, Magruder 15
Saint James 70, Holy Cross 42
Salisbury Christian School 63, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 17
Sandy Spring Friends School 46, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 41
Severna Park 41, Harwood Southern 24
Smithsburg 58, Brunswick 46
South River 65, Annapolis 25
St. Mary’s 46, Severn 36
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 62, Episcopal, Va. 49
Suitland 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 14
Surrattsville 51, Crossland 20
Towson 62, Kenwood 29
Urbana 54, Walkersville 34
Walt Whitman 71, Wheaton 41
Watkins Mill 39, Northwest – Mtg 24
Westminster 50, Liberty 46
Winston Churchill 66, Wootton 20
Winters Mill 34, Manchester Valley 33
Wise 67, DuVal 35
Worcester Prep School 49, Salisbury 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
