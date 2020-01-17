Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 83, Rising Sun 43
C. H. Flowers 71, Bowie 68
Centennial 71, Howard 65
Central 57, Crossland 56
Century 58, Liberty 55
Dulaney 87, Parkville 78
Dundalk 55, Hereford 45
Francis Scott Key 60, South Carroll 53
Frederick 74, Green Street Academy 56
Great Mills 64, Calvert 49
Harford Tech 59, Joppatowne 48
Huntingtown 54, Northern – Cal 51, 2OT
Lake Clifton 82, Carver Vo-Tech 47
Lansdowne 84, Towson 72
Maryland School for the Deaf 46, California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 44
New Town 83, Loch Raven 60
Owings Mills 58, Carver Arts & Tech 53
Pikesville 69, Patapsco 47
Randallstown 77, Baltimore Chesapeake 36
Reservoir 64, Wilde Lake 47
River Hill 69, Long Reach 55
Sandy Spring Friends School 76, Edmund Burke, D.C. 33
Seaford, Del. 51, North Dorchester 42
Sherwood 70, Clarksburg 59
Sparrows Point 65, Milford Mill 47
Thomas Johnson 66, Urbana 53
Walkersville 57, Brunswick 53
Walt Whitman 53, Albert Einstein 32
Westlake 79, McDonough 52
Westminster 48, Winters Mill 37
Worcester Prep School 51, Holly Grove 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 62, Annapolis 26
Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Northeast – AA 45
C. Milton Wright 44, Havre de Grace 28
Catonsville 49, Eastern Tech 25
Dulaney 68, Parkville 37
Great Mills 45, Calvert 34
Howard 63, Centennial 29
Huntingtown 59, Northern – Cal 35
Jefferson, W.Va. 63, South Hagerstown 23
Meade 66, Glen Burnie 36
Mt. Airy Christian 38, Harford Christian 32
Mt. Hebron 49, Oakland Mills 34
North Point 54, Lackey 26
Oakdale 43, Catoctin 33
Old Mill 78, North County 54
Perry Hall 48, Kenwood 23
Pikesville 79, Patapsco 10
Poolesville 73, Seneca Valley 44
Quince Orchard 53, Gaithersburg 44
River Hill 55, Long Reach 16
Rockville 43, Damascus 28
Salisbury 34, Gunston Day 33
Severna Park 38, South River 33
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 69, Bullis 45
St. Charles 66, La Plata 21
Western STES 55, Overlea 17
Westlake 79, McDonough 36
Woodlawn 58, Benjamin Franklin High School 49
Wootton 68, Wheaton 32
