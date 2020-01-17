Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 83, Rising Sun 43

C. H. Flowers 71, Bowie 68

Centennial 71, Howard 65

Central 57, Crossland 56

Century 58, Liberty 55

Dulaney 87, Parkville 78

Dundalk 55, Hereford 45

Francis Scott Key 60, South Carroll 53

Frederick 74, Green Street Academy 56

Great Mills 64, Calvert 49

Harford Tech 59, Joppatowne 48

Huntingtown 54, Northern – Cal 51, 2OT

Lake Clifton 82, Carver Vo-Tech 47

Lansdowne 84, Towson 72

Maryland School for the Deaf 46, California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 44

New Town 83, Loch Raven 60

Owings Mills 58, Carver Arts & Tech 53

Pikesville 69, Patapsco 47

Randallstown 77, Baltimore Chesapeake 36

Reservoir 64, Wilde Lake 47

River Hill 69, Long Reach 55

Sandy Spring Friends School 76, Edmund Burke, D.C. 33

Seaford, Del. 51, North Dorchester 42

Sherwood 70, Clarksburg 59

Sparrows Point 65, Milford Mill 47

Thomas Johnson 66, Urbana 53

Walkersville 57, Brunswick 53

Walt Whitman 53, Albert Einstein 32

Westlake 79, McDonough 52

Westminster 48, Winters Mill 37

Worcester Prep School 51, Holly Grove 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 62, Annapolis 26

Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Northeast – AA 45

C. Milton Wright 44, Havre de Grace 28

Catonsville 49, Eastern Tech 25

Dulaney 68, Parkville 37

Great Mills 45, Calvert 34

Howard 63, Centennial 29

Huntingtown 59, Northern – Cal 35

Jefferson, W.Va. 63, South Hagerstown 23

Meade 66, Glen Burnie 36

Mt. Airy Christian 38, Harford Christian 32

Mt. Hebron 49, Oakland Mills 34

North Point 54, Lackey 26

Oakdale 43, Catoctin 33

Old Mill 78, North County 54

Perry Hall 48, Kenwood 23

Pikesville 79, Patapsco 10

Poolesville 73, Seneca Valley 44

Quince Orchard 53, Gaithersburg 44

River Hill 55, Long Reach 16

Rockville 43, Damascus 28

Salisbury 34, Gunston Day 33

Severna Park 38, South River 33

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 69, Bullis 45

St. Charles 66, La Plata 21

Western STES 55, Overlea 17

Westlake 79, McDonough 36

Woodlawn 58, Benjamin Franklin High School 49

Wootton 68, Wheaton 32

