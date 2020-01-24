Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, Ridgeview 42
Albemarle 67, Orange County 47
Amelia Academy 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38
Appomattox 53, Buckingham County 47
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Christian 44
Atlee 56, Hanover 37
Auburn 48, Fort Chiswell 36
Blacksburg 69, Hidden Valley 42
Brookville 46, Amherst County 45
Buffalo Gap 59, Riverheads 56
Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 65
Caroline 83, Eastern View 46
Carroll County 59, Glenvar 46
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Walsingham Academy 40
Central – Wise 78, John Battle 43
Charlottesville 59, Louisa 56
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38
Collegiate-Richmond 73, Woodberry Forest 41
Colonial Beach 83, Rappahannock 68
Colonial Heights 70, Petersburg 69
Courtland 89, Chancellor 74
Covington 54, Narrows 45
Culpeper 59, James Wood 58
Cumberland 63, Bluestone 50
Dan River 70, Chatham 39
Dominion 42, Independence 40
Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 41
East Rockingham 58, Clarke County 33
Eastside 81, Rye Cove 26
Fairfax 52, W.T. Woodson 44
Falls Church 56, Edison 55, OT
Fauquier 56, Sherando 36
First Colonial 65, Tallwood 52
Fluvanna 54, Monticello 52
Forest Park 49, Gar-Field 40
Franklin County 47, Staunton River 43
Fresta Valley Christian School 66, Fredericksburg Academy 23
GW-Danville 74, Halifax County 53
Gate City 55, Union 52
George Mason 51, Woodstock Central 46
George Wythe-Richmond 62, Monacan 56
Glen Allen 66, Deep Run 55
Goochland 66, Amelia County 53
Graham 79, Marion 46
Grayson County 45, Galax 34
Greensville County 62, Brunswick 59
Hampton 61, Warwick 47
Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 48
Hayfield 71, Mount Vernon 49
Henrico 69, Armstrong 49
Heritage (Leesburg) 73, Park View-Sterling 72, OT
Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Rustburg 49
Heritage-Newport News 65, Gloucester 46
Hermitage 73, J.R. Tucker 40
Herndon 64, McLean 61
Hopewell 76, Matoaca 60
Hun, N.J. 72, Blue Ridge School 67
Hurley 63, Honaker 56
Indian River 71, Deep Creek 34
Isle of Wight Academy 61, Broadwater Academy 51
J.I. Burton 70, Thomas Walker 49
James River-Midlothian 68, Cosby 47
Jamestown 69, Grafton 54
John Handley 75, Kettle Run 45
John Marshall 94, TJ-Richmond 55
Kecoughtan 72, Phoebus 55
Kellam 57, Peninsula Catholic 49
Kempsville 51, Bayside 39
King’s Fork High School 84, Hickory 64
Lafayette 59, York 43
Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 50
Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 57
Liberty-Bealeton 73, Millbrook 67
Liberty-Bedford 63, Jefferson Forest 57
Lord Botetourt 70, William Byrd 66
Loudoun County 54, Tuscarora 41
Loudoun Valley 65, Broad Run 59
Magna Vista 50, Bassett 42
Manassas Park 75, Brentsville 40
Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 32
Marion 65, Graham 33
Martinsville 69, Tunstall 47
Massaponax 57, Brooke Point 51
Maury 53, Woodrow Wilson 52
Menchville 69, Bethel 64
Middleburg Academy 77, Life Christian 74
Middlesex 64, Mathews 63
Nelson County 72, Altavista 56
New Covenant 62, Lynchburg Home School 43
Norcom 67, Granby 53
North Cross 67, Fishburne Military 31
North Stafford 72, Mountain View 38
Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 32
Nottoway 56, Prince Edward County 41
Osbourn Park 65, Battlefield 58
Oscar Smith 83, Nansemond River 53
Page County 66, Madison County 54
Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Lee-Davis 48
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Salem 46
Patriot 63, John Champe 52
Portsmouth Christian 85, Denbigh Baptist 17
Potomac Falls 77, Stone Bridge 55
Powhatan 68, Midlothian 58
Princess Anne 57, Green Run 52
Pulaski County 56, Christiansburg 53
Radford 69, James River-Buchanan 47
Richlands 76, Tazewell 53
Richmond Christian 73, Banner Christian 49
Riverbend 63, Colonial Forge 54
Roanoke Catholic 57, Mountain Mission 55
Rock Ridge 67, Riverside 45
Rockbridge County 51, Waynesboro 43
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Frank Cox 40
Skyline 87, Warren County 75
Smithfield 74, Bruton 42
South County 82, Lake Braddock 74
South Lakes 73, Washington-Lee 68
Southampton 59, Franklin 48
Spotswood 46, Broadway 38
Spotsylvania 67, King George 63
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 101, Landon, Md. 63
StoneBridge School 51, Gateway Christian 44
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 59, Luray 42
Stuarts Draft 102, R.E. Lee-Staunton 88
Sussex Central 60, Surry County 39
T.C. Williams 68, Annandale 65
Tabb 41, Poquoson 28
Tandem Friends School 68, The Covenant School 53
Thomas Dale 63, Dinwiddie 55
Trinity Christian School 60, Randolph-Macon Academy 41
Trinity Episcopal 74, Benedictine 71
Varina 71, Highland Springs 58
Warhill 83, New Kent 62
West Potomac 69, James Madison 52
West Springfield 42, James Robinson 39
Westfield 54, Chantilly 50
William Campbell 90, Gretna 60
William Fleming 50, Northside 49
Woodside 78, Denbigh 49
Yorktown 56, Langley 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Ridgeview 53
Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 28
Bath County 50, Covington 39
Bishop O’Connell 70, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 62
Blacksburg 46, Hidden Valley 32
Brentsville 63, Manassas Park 26
Brunswick 58, Greensville County 53
Carlisle 43, Eastern Mennonite 41
Carroll County 55, Glenvar 39
Catholic High School of Va Beach 46, Walsingham Academy 37
Central – Wise 46, John Battle 37
Chancellor 61, Courtland 40
Charlottesville 76, Louisa 58
Clarke County 55, East Rockingham 53
Colonial Forge 67, Riverbend 42
Cumberland 58, Bluestone 47
Dominion 62, Independence 33
E.C. Glass 33, Liberty Christian 22
Eastern View 58, Caroline 42
Eastside 74, Rye Cove 23
Edison 64, Falls Church 34
Fairfax 52, W.T. Woodson 44
Fauquier 51, Sherando 33
First Colonial 59, Tallwood 41
Fluvanna 39, Monticello 28
Fort Chiswell 48, Auburn 35
Franklin County 65, Staunton River 60
Fredericksburg Christian 74, Wakefield 41
Fredericksburg Christian 74, Wakefield 41
Fresta Valley Christian School 34, Fredericksburg Academy 17
Galax 42, Grayson County 31
George Mason 53, Woodstock Central 32
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Bland County 14
Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 33
Goochland 52, Amelia County 33
Grundy 63, Council 23
Hampton 80, Warwick 28
Hanover 53, Atlee 37
Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 26
Henrico 64, Armstrong 48
Heritage-Newport News 50, Gloucester 47
Highland Springs 94, Varina 9
Honaker 84, Hurley 17
Indian River 49, Deep Creek 46
J.R. Tucker 39, Hermitage 35
James Madison 60, West Potomac 49
James Monroe 64, Washington & Lee 32
James Wood 77, Culpeper 18
Kecoughtan 42, Phoebus 37, OT
Kempsville 67, Bayside 53
King’s Fork High School 69, Hickory 19
Lake Taylor 93, Churchland 24
Lakeland 57, Grassfield 38
Lord Botetourt 53, William Byrd 30
Loudoun Valley 65, Broad Run 59
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 21
Martinsville 72, Tunstall 38
Massaponax 72, Brooke Point 48
McLean 58, Herndon 44
Menchville 62, Bethel 39
Middleburg Academy 45, Foxcroft 28
Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Mills Godwin 52, Douglas Freeman 33
Norcom 69, Granby 25
North Stafford 44, Mountain View 39
Norview 82, Booker T. Washington 52
Oakton 51, Centreville 38
Osbourn Park 47, Battlefield 38
Page County 59, Madison County 42
Patrick Henry-Ashland 52, Lee-Davis 32
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Chilhowie 61, OT
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Salem 43
Patriot 56, John Champe 42
Poquoson 38, Tabb 37, OT
Potomac Falls 55, Stone Bridge 45
Princess Anne 92, Green Run 36
Pulaski County 70, Christiansburg 21
Radford 52, James River-Buchanan 27
Richlands 54, Tazewell 41
Richmond Christian 74, Banner Christian 22
Rural Retreat 50, Northwood 25
Salem-Va. Beach 54, Frank Cox 11
Skyline 55, Warren County 36
South County 47, Lake Braddock 44
South Lakes 59, Washington-Lee 41
Southampton 36, Franklin 30
Spotswood 60, Broadway 17
St. Catherine’s 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 24
St. Gertrude 49, Potomac School 29
St. Margaret’s 39, Christchurch 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Collegiate-Richmond 50
StoneBridge School 39, Gateway Christian 25
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 69, Osbourn 33
Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 22
Stuarts Draft 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58
T.C. Williams 67, Annandale 38
Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 28
Trinity Episcopal 48, Miller School 44
Turner Ashby 69, Harrisonburg 44
Tuscarora 46, Loudoun County 35
Union 61, Gate City 48
West Point 41, Windsor 15
West Springfield 43, James Robinson 38, OT
Western Albemarle 53, Maggie L. Walker GS 36
William Fleming 55, Northside 40
Woodgrove 57, Briar Woods 54
Woodrow Wilson 57, Maury 21
Woodside def. Denbigh, forfeit
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.