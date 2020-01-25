Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Scores

January 25, 2020
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 74, Harwood Southern 62

Arundel 87, South River 71

Blake 55, Springbrook 54

Bohemia Manor 70, Fallston 44

Boonsboro 70, Smithsburg 60

Broadneck 57, Severna Park 47

Bullis 87, Episcopal, Va. 65

C. H. Flowers 72, Suitland 68

Carroll Christian 85, Perry Hall Christian 61

Catoctin 79, Williamsport 73

Century 65, Winters Mill 27

Chapelgate 51, Indian Creek 41

Clarksburg 68, Richard Montgomery 61

Eleanor Roosevelt 76, DuVal 48

Fairmont Heights 76, Oxon Hill 69

Franklin 82, Perry Hall 68

Frederick Christian Academy 63, Rosedale Baptist School 47

Frederick Douglass 79, Largo 41

Gaithersburg 72, Northwest – Mtg 63

Gilman 66, Boys Latin 64

Glen Burnie 69, North County 54

Glenelg 68, Howard 60

Glenelg CS 64, Annapolis Area Christian 58

Good Counsel 57, Bishop McNamara 54

Great Mills 77, Leonardtown 58

Havre de Grace 74, Edgewood 61

Hereford 72, Sparrows Point 62

Heritage Academy 60, New Life 47

High Point 56, Laurel 37

Huntingtown 67, Calvert 66

John F. Kennedy 72, Sherwood 68

Joppatowne 51, C. Milton Wright 50

Key 75, Concordia Prep 71

Lackey 67, Chopticon 62

Lansdowne 68, Western STES 58

Linganore 64, Westminster 58

Magruder 85, Seneca Valley 64

Maryland School for the Deaf 87, Hancock 38

Middletown 72, Brunswick 61

Mt. St. Joseph’s 70, Calvert Hall College 59

National Christian Academy 67, Rock Creek Christian Academy 64

New Town 66, Patapsco 31

North Hagerstown 71, Thomas Johnson 55

North Point 59, McDonough 20

Oakdale 73, Walkersville 54

Oakland Southern 62, Allegany 30

Pallotti 51, McDonogh School 43

Patterson Mill 64, Harford Tech 53

Patuxent 57, Northern – Cal 51

Potomac 69, Crossland 54

Quince Orchard 72, Rockville 52

Randallstown 64, Overlea 60

Reservoir 60, Atholton 47

Rising Sun 46, North East 42

Salisbury 72, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 36

Salisbury Christian School 42, Holly Grove 33

Sandy Spring Friends School 94, Washington International, D.C. 50

South Hagerstown 51, Urbana 33

St. Andrew’s 50, Maret, D.C. 44

St. Charles 65, Westlake 63, OT

St. John’s, D.C. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 47

St. Maria Goretti 71, Loyola 54

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 101, Landon 63

Surrattsville 66, Gwynn Park 53

Thomas Stone 58, La Plata 45

Towson 57, Baltimore Chesapeake 44

Tuscarora 56, Frederick 49

Walt Whitman 56, Winston Churchill 55

Walter Johnson 71, Bethesda 47

Watkins Mill 76, Poolesville 35

Wilde Lake 75, Oakland Mills 71

Wise 78, Parkdale 57

Wootton 61, Wheaton 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 53, Harwood Southern 48

Arundel 66, South River 51

Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 51

Bishop McNamara 57, Good Counsel 32

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 70, Elizabeth Seton 62

Bladensburg 35, Hyattsville Northwestern 22

Blake 48, Springbrook 39

C. H. Flowers 60, Suitland 35

Calvary Christian 62, Faith Christian, W.Va. 16

Calvert 51, Huntingtown 40

Carroll Christian 48, Perry Hall Christian 35

Catoctin 58, Williamsport 47

Catonsville 55, Kenwood 15

Century 52, Winters Mill 36

Chopticon 49, Lackey 40

Clarksburg 87, Richard Montgomery 56

Concordia Prep 47, Springdale Prep 45

Eleanor Roosevelt 53, DuVal 39

Fort Hill 46, Southern Fulton, Pa. 39

Frederick 56, Tuscarora 38

Gaithersburg 53, Northwest – Mtg 43

Garrison Forest 35, Key 19

Gerstell Academy 47, Severn 29

Glen Burnie 69, North County 54

Granite Baptist Church School 38, Harford Christian 30

Great Mills 61, Leonardtown 23

Gunston Day 50, St. Peter and Paul 16

Hereford 52, Sparrows Point 11

James M. Bennett 64, Sussex Technical, Del. 42

Laurel 52, High Point 17

Liberty 62, Francis Scott Key 27

Linganore 42, Westminster 30

Manchester Valley 58, South Carroll 44

McDonogh School 61, Institute of Notre Dame 28

Meade 72, Northeast – AA 38

Middletown 53, Brunswick 28

Montgomery Blair 55, Northwood 40

National Christian Academy 46, Lovejoy, Ga. 44

New Town 54, Patapsco 6

North Point 59, McDonough 20

Northern – Cal 59, Patuxent 48

Oakdale 49, Walkersville 38

Oakland Southern 48, Keyser, W.Va. 28

Old Mill 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 40

Oxon Hill 68, Fairmont Heights 10

Perry Hall 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 42

Poolesville 57, Watkins Mill 22

Potomac def. Crossland, forfeit

Providence Christian 36, West Nottingham 23

Quince Orchard 52, Rockville 44

Reservoir 68, Atholton 56

Riverdale Baptist 65, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 61

Rosedale Baptist School 63, Frederick Christian Academy 53

Saint Paul’s Girls 41, Glenelg CS 32

Salisbury 33, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 5

Salisbury Christian School 60, Holly Grove 42

Sandy Spring Friends School 72, Washington International, D.C. 37

Seneca Valley 70, Magruder 37

Severna Park 51, Broadneck 23

Sherwood 50, John F. Kennedy 15

Smithsburg 52, Boonsboro 23

St. Frances 63, Pallotti 50

St. John’s Catholic Prep 48, St. Mary’s Ryken 42

Surrattsville 55, Gwynn Park 27

Towson 53, Baltimore Chesapeake 37

Tucker County, W.Va. 64, Bishop Walsh 41

Urbana 61, South Hagerstown 12

Western STES 61, Lansdowne 19

Westlake 50, St. Charles 34

Wilde Lake 58, Oakland Mills 37

Winston Churchill 53, Walt Whitman 33

Wise 66, Parkdale 38

Wootton 78, Wheaton 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

