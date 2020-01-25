Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 74, Harwood Southern 62
Arundel 87, South River 71
Blake 55, Springbrook 54
Bohemia Manor 70, Fallston 44
Boonsboro 70, Smithsburg 60
Broadneck 57, Severna Park 47
Bullis 87, Episcopal, Va. 65
C. H. Flowers 72, Suitland 68
Carroll Christian 85, Perry Hall Christian 61
Catoctin 79, Williamsport 73
Century 65, Winters Mill 27
Chapelgate 51, Indian Creek 41
Clarksburg 68, Richard Montgomery 61
Eleanor Roosevelt 76, DuVal 48
Fairmont Heights 76, Oxon Hill 69
Franklin 82, Perry Hall 68
Frederick Christian Academy 63, Rosedale Baptist School 47
Frederick Douglass 79, Largo 41
Gaithersburg 72, Northwest – Mtg 63
Gilman 66, Boys Latin 64
Glen Burnie 69, North County 54
Glenelg 68, Howard 60
Glenelg CS 64, Annapolis Area Christian 58
Good Counsel 57, Bishop McNamara 54
Great Mills 77, Leonardtown 58
Havre de Grace 74, Edgewood 61
Hereford 72, Sparrows Point 62
Heritage Academy 60, New Life 47
High Point 56, Laurel 37
Huntingtown 67, Calvert 66
John F. Kennedy 72, Sherwood 68
Joppatowne 51, C. Milton Wright 50
Key 75, Concordia Prep 71
Lackey 67, Chopticon 62
Lansdowne 68, Western STES 58
Linganore 64, Westminster 58
Magruder 85, Seneca Valley 64
Maryland School for the Deaf 87, Hancock 38
Middletown 72, Brunswick 61
Mt. St. Joseph’s 70, Calvert Hall College 59
National Christian Academy 67, Rock Creek Christian Academy 64
New Town 66, Patapsco 31
North Hagerstown 71, Thomas Johnson 55
North Point 59, McDonough 20
Oakdale 73, Walkersville 54
Oakland Southern 62, Allegany 30
Pallotti 51, McDonogh School 43
Patterson Mill 64, Harford Tech 53
Patuxent 57, Northern – Cal 51
Potomac 69, Crossland 54
Quince Orchard 72, Rockville 52
Randallstown 64, Overlea 60
Reservoir 60, Atholton 47
Rising Sun 46, North East 42
Salisbury 72, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 36
Salisbury Christian School 42, Holly Grove 33
Sandy Spring Friends School 94, Washington International, D.C. 50
South Hagerstown 51, Urbana 33
St. Andrew’s 50, Maret, D.C. 44
St. Charles 65, Westlake 63, OT
St. John’s, D.C. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 47
St. Maria Goretti 71, Loyola 54
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 101, Landon 63
Surrattsville 66, Gwynn Park 53
Thomas Stone 58, La Plata 45
Towson 57, Baltimore Chesapeake 44
Tuscarora 56, Frederick 49
Walt Whitman 56, Winston Churchill 55
Walter Johnson 71, Bethesda 47
Watkins Mill 76, Poolesville 35
Wilde Lake 75, Oakland Mills 71
Wise 78, Parkdale 57
Wootton 61, Wheaton 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 53, Harwood Southern 48
Arundel 66, South River 51
Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 51
Bishop McNamara 57, Good Counsel 32
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 70, Elizabeth Seton 62
Bladensburg 35, Hyattsville Northwestern 22
Blake 48, Springbrook 39
C. H. Flowers 60, Suitland 35
Calvary Christian 62, Faith Christian, W.Va. 16
Calvert 51, Huntingtown 40
Carroll Christian 48, Perry Hall Christian 35
Catoctin 58, Williamsport 47
Catonsville 55, Kenwood 15
Century 52, Winters Mill 36
Chopticon 49, Lackey 40
Clarksburg 87, Richard Montgomery 56
Concordia Prep 47, Springdale Prep 45
Eleanor Roosevelt 53, DuVal 39
Fort Hill 46, Southern Fulton, Pa. 39
Frederick 56, Tuscarora 38
Gaithersburg 53, Northwest – Mtg 43
Garrison Forest 35, Key 19
Gerstell Academy 47, Severn 29
Glen Burnie 69, North County 54
Granite Baptist Church School 38, Harford Christian 30
Great Mills 61, Leonardtown 23
Gunston Day 50, St. Peter and Paul 16
Hereford 52, Sparrows Point 11
James M. Bennett 64, Sussex Technical, Del. 42
Laurel 52, High Point 17
Liberty 62, Francis Scott Key 27
Linganore 42, Westminster 30
Manchester Valley 58, South Carroll 44
McDonogh School 61, Institute of Notre Dame 28
Meade 72, Northeast – AA 38
Middletown 53, Brunswick 28
Montgomery Blair 55, Northwood 40
National Christian Academy 46, Lovejoy, Ga. 44
New Town 54, Patapsco 6
North Point 59, McDonough 20
Northern – Cal 59, Patuxent 48
Oakdale 49, Walkersville 38
Oakland Southern 48, Keyser, W.Va. 28
Old Mill 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 40
Oxon Hill 68, Fairmont Heights 10
Perry Hall 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 42
Poolesville 57, Watkins Mill 22
Potomac def. Crossland, forfeit
Providence Christian 36, West Nottingham 23
Quince Orchard 52, Rockville 44
Reservoir 68, Atholton 56
Riverdale Baptist 65, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 61
Rosedale Baptist School 63, Frederick Christian Academy 53
Saint Paul’s Girls 41, Glenelg CS 32
Salisbury 33, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 5
Salisbury Christian School 60, Holly Grove 42
Sandy Spring Friends School 72, Washington International, D.C. 37
Seneca Valley 70, Magruder 37
Severna Park 51, Broadneck 23
Sherwood 50, John F. Kennedy 15
Smithsburg 52, Boonsboro 23
St. Frances 63, Pallotti 50
St. John’s Catholic Prep 48, St. Mary’s Ryken 42
Surrattsville 55, Gwynn Park 27
Towson 53, Baltimore Chesapeake 37
Tucker County, W.Va. 64, Bishop Walsh 41
Urbana 61, South Hagerstown 12
Western STES 61, Lansdowne 19
Westlake 50, St. Charles 34
Wilde Lake 58, Oakland Mills 37
Winston Churchill 53, Walt Whitman 33
Wise 66, Parkdale 38
Wootton 78, Wheaton 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
