Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.

Advertisement

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

THOROUGHBRED RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP — Named John Keitt chief operating officer and Rogers Beasley chief strategy officer.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA — RB DÁndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.