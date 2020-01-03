Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

January 3, 2020 7:01 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.

Advertisement

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

THOROUGHBRED RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP — Named John Keitt chief operating officer and Rogers Beasley chief strategy officer.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA — RB DÁndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time