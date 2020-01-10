Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

January 10, 2020 3:26 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Mookie Betts on a oner-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake, Tyler Glasnow and Chaz Roe; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Assiation

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Traded C John Stevens to Utica for future considerations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Promoted Mehdi Ballouchy to assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence.

TENNIS
International Tennis Federation

ITF — Suspended French tennis player Jonathan Kanar four years and six months and fined him $2,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program