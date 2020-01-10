Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Mookie Betts on a oner-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake, Tyler Glasnow and Chaz Roe; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Assiation

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Traded C John Stevens to Utica for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Promoted Mehdi Ballouchy to assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation

ITF — Suspended French tennis player Jonathan Kanar four years and six months and fined him $2,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.

