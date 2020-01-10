Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Richard Ureña off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Pat Valaika for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto; RHP Miguel Castro; RHP Mychal Givens; and INF/OF Trey Mancini on one-year contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OFs Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. and RHPs Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman on one-year contracts. Acquired RHP Austin Brice from Miami for SS Angeudis Santos. Designated INF Marco Hernández for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alex Colomé and Evan Marshall; INF Leury García; OF Nomar Mazara and LHP Carlos Rodón on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa; RHP Chris Devenski; RHP Roberto Osuna and RHP Brad Peacock on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF-DH Jorge Soler on a one-year contract. Named Dane Johnson pitching coach; Tony Pena Jr. bench coach and Dwayne Peterson strength & conditioning coach for Omaha (PCL); Scott Thorman manager; Tony Medina development coach; and Luis Jeronimo strength & conditioning coach for Northwest Arkansas (Texas); Chris Widger manager; Brandon Nelson development coach; Danny Accola athletic trainer; and Taylor Portman strength & conditioning coach for Wilmington (Carolina); Carlos Martinez pitching coach; Jason Goldstein development coach;, Gavin Grosh athletic trainer; and Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach for Lexington (SAL); Chris Nelson hitting coach; Nelson Liriano bench coach; Saburo Hagihara athletic trainer; and C.J. Mikkelsen strength & conditioning coach for Idaho Falls (Pioneer); Tony Pena Jr. manager; John Habyan pitching coach; Ramon Castro hitting coach; for Burlington (Appalachian); Miguel Bernard manager; Andre David hitting coach; Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer and Phil Falco strength & conditioning coach for the Royals (AZL); John Wathan a special assistant to player development; Alec Zumwalt director of hitting performance and player development; Derrick Robinson baseball operations intern; Paul Gibson director of pitching performance; Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator; Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance; Derrick Lewis assistant pitching coach; Drew Saylor hitting coordinator; Keoni DeRenne assistant hitting coordinator; Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach; Damon Hollins coordinator of outfield, baserunning and bunting; Eddie Rodriguez minor league infield coordinator; Jarret Abell coordinator of strength & conditioning; and Rustin Sveum minor league video coordinator. Promoted John Wagle to director of performance science and player development; and Nick Relic to manager of minor league operations.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manager; Matt Borgschulte hitting coach; Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello pitching coaches; Robbie Robinson coach; Jason Kirkman trainer for Rochester (IL); Ramon Barrego manager; Ryan Smith hitting coach; Luis Ramirez and Nat Ballenberg pitching coaches; Joe Mangiameli coach; and Chris McNeely trainer for Pensacola (SL); Nate Rasmussen,and Brian Meyer hitting coaches for Fort Myers (FSL);

Bryce Berg hitting coach; Peter Larson and Calvin Maduro pitching coaches; and Colin Feikles srength and conditioning coach for Cedar Rapids (MWL); Matt Smith trainer and Cesar Castillo strength and conditioning coach for Elizabethton (Appalachian); Takashi Miyoshi manager; Shawn Schlecter and Jairo Rodriguez hitting coaches; and Dan Urbina pitching coach; Tyler Smarslok coach; and Garrett Hudson strength and conditioning coordinator for the GCL Twins; Ricardo Nanita and Steven Rosen hitting coaches for the DSL Twins; Alex Hassan director of player development; Drew MacPhail assistant director of player development; Tommy Bergjans coordinator of player development; Kevin Morgan coordinator of instruction; Tucker Frawley assistant field coordinator and coordinator of skill development; Justin Willard assistant pitching coordinator; Donegal Fergus hitting coordinator; Tyler Schmitz minor league video coordinator and Zach Bove special projects coordinator.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Cessa; RHP Chad Green; RHP Jonathan Holder; OF Aaron Judge; RHP Tommy Kahnle; LHP Jordan Montgomery; LHP James Paxton; C Gary Sánchez and 3B Gio Urshela on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Bassitt and Liam Hendriks; LHP Sean Manaea; INFs Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien; and OFs Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Sam Haggerty off waivers from New York (NL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake and Tyler Glasnow; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero; OF Joey Gallo; and INF-OF Danny Santana on one-year contracts. Signed INF Yadiel Rivera to minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker on one-year contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Grant Dayton; RHPs Luke Jackson and Mike Foltynewicz; INFs Johan Camargo and Dansby Swanson; and OF Adam Duvall on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Bauer, Matt Bowman, Anthony DeSclafani and Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael Conforto; RHP Edwin Diaz; RHP Robert Gsellman; RHP Seth Lugo; OF Jake Marisnick; OF Brandon Nimmo; RHP Marcus Stroman; and RHP Noah Syndergaard on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Acquired LHP Braden Pearson from Cleburne (AA) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Akimasa Yasuda.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Felix Dieguez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP B.J. Sabol to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadors. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Kwon Alexander from IR. Placed DL Kentavius Street on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Troy Terry to San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Martin Marincin to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Traded C John Stevens to Utica for future considerations.

OLYMPIC SPORTS Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Provisionally suspended marathoner Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich for doping violations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D Leandro González Pirez to Club Tijuana (Mexico). Signed D Fernando Meza.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Promoted Mehdi Ballouchy to assistant coach.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed general manager Jesse Fioranelli; technical director Chris Leitch and head scout Bruno Costa to multiyear contracts. Announced the resignation of president Tom Fox.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Amadou Dia.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired 24th overall selection in the 2020 draft and 2021 first-round draft pick from Regin FC for the 9th overall selection in the 2020 draft.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded M McCall Zerboni to Sky Blue FC for the rights to Hailie Mace and a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick draft pick.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Brian McBride general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation

ITF — Suspended French tennis player Jonathan Kanar four years and six months and fined him $2,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

MICHIGAN — RB Tru Wilson announced he will transfer.

MICHIGAN STATE — WR Cody White announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NEW MEXICO — Named Derek Warehime offensive coordinator; Saga Tuitele, Jason Lenzmeier and Jordan Somerville offensive assistant coaches; Troy Reffett safeties coach; David Howes linebackers coach; Brandon Blackmon cornerbacks coach; Jamie Christian special teams coach; and James Carson athletic performance coach.

