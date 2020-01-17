Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

January 17, 2020 3:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

