Friday’s Sports Transactions

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.
DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).
BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.
GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.