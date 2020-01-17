Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Stammen on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and INF Juan Silverio.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Ifeoma Onumonu from Reign FC for the rights to D Julia Ashley.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

ILLINOIS — Announced defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd has left the program.

NEBRASKA — Announced offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program.

NEW JERSEY CITY – Named Yu Young Lee assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

