Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

January 17, 2020 7:00 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Stammen on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and INF Juan Silverio.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Ifeoma Onumonu from Reign FC for the rights to D Julia Ashley.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

ILLINOIS — Announced defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd has left the program.

NEBRASKA — Announced offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program.

NEW JERSEY CITY – Named Yu Young Lee assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending