Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted Matt Buschmann to director of pitching development while remaining as the major league bullpen coach; Casey Candaele the field coordinator; Dallas McPherson to skill development coordinator; John Tamargo Jr. to Short-Season field coordinator; Cory Popham to pitching programs coordinator & GCL pitching coach; Matt Tracy to pitching analysis coordinator & GCL assistant pitching coach; Harry Roberson to New Hampshire development coach; David Aardsma to rehab pitching coordinator; Michael Rivera to assistant to player development; and Matthew von Roemer to technology operations coordinator. Named Ken Huckaby manager and, David Howell development coach for Buffalo (IL); Cesar Martin manager for New Hampshire (EL); Donnie Murphy manager, Matt Hague swing consultant & hitting coach and Taylor Hill development coach for Dunedin (FSL); Luis Hurtado manager, Phil Cundari pitching coach and Ryan Wright hitting coach for Lansing (MWL); Brent Lavallee manager for Vancouver (NWL); Jose Mayorga manager for Bluefield (Appalachian); Dennis Holmberg manager for GCL Blue Jays; Dane Fujinaka manager (Dominican Summer League). Named Reed Kienle minor league hitting analyst; Zach Stewart minor league assistant coach & batting practice pitcher; and Sonia De La Cruz as education coordinator.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.

Advertisement

MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Darin Ruf and INF Yolmer Sanchez on minor league contracts.

Frontier Leauge

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Tommy Shirley to Washington. Signed RHP Mason Alexander.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Trevin Eubanks to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Steven Ridings.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Brian Angelichio tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer offensive line coach, Marcus Satterfield assistant offensive line coach, E.J. Barthel offensive assistant, Al Holcomb defensive run game coordinator, Mike Phair defensive line coach, Frank Okam assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo linebackers coach, Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper cornerbacks coach, Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski coaching assistants, Ed Foley assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Scott strength and conditioning coach and Matthew Delgado assistant to the head coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021. Signed FB Alex Dupuis and DL Tariq Lachance.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed D Josiah Didier to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M João Paulo as a designated player. Loaned M Emanuel Cecchini to Unión de Sante Fe (Argentina) until the end of 2020.

TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Blake Malone.

National Premier Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Named Daryl Sattler director of goalkeeping.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.

MICHIGAN — Reinstated men’s basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.

UCONN — Announced assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.

VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.