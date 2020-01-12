Listen Live Sports

Friedrich finishes off World Cup bobsled weekend sweep

January 12, 2020 9:12 am
 
LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany drove to the win Sunday in a World Cup four-man bobsled race, marking the seventh time he has swept gold medals in both two- and four-man events in the same weekend.

Friedrich finished in 1 minute, 55.85 seconds. He extended his lead in the World Cup four-man season points standings over fellow German driver Johannes Lochner, who was second in 1:56.06. Lochner didn’t race in the two-man event Saturday.

Friedrich, also the two-man points leader, now has 1,052 points in the four-man standings. Lochner has 1,029.

Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia was third in 1:56.18. The U.S. sled driven by Hunter Church was sixth.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton season continues next weekend in Innsbruck, Austria.

