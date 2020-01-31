Ft. Wayne looks for home win vs NDSU

North Dakota State (15-7, 6-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (10-13, 3-5)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its fifth straight win over North Dakota State at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The last victory for the Bison at Purdue Fort Wayne was a 58-54 win on Feb. 9, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 74.9 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarred Godfrey has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Mastodons are 7-0 when holding opponents to 40.7 percent or worse from the field, and 3-13 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bison are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 6-7 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State and Purdue Fort Wayne are the class of the Summit League in terms of 3-point shooting. The Bison are ranked first in the conference with nine 3-pointers made per game this season while the Mastodons are ranked second at 8.8 per game.

