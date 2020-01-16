Ft. Wayne looks for home win vs Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (9-8, 2-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (9-10, 2-2)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its sixth straight win over Oral Roberts at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Purdue Fort Wayne was a 71-68 win on Feb. 4, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Jarred Godfrey has put up 16.4 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick has complemented Godfrey and is maintaining an average of 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Deondre Burns, who is averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 25 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mastodons are 7-0 when holding opponents to 40.7 percent or worse from the field, and 2-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-8 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.