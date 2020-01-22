Listen Live Sports

Furman 101, Samford 78

January 22, 2020 9:08 pm
 
SAMFORD (8-13)

Sharkey 6-16 9-12 24, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Padgett 2-3 0-0 6, Dupree 9-11 5-6 23, Austin 5-11 0-0 13, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Dye 0-1 2-2 2, Tatum 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 16-20 78.

FURMAN (16-5)

Hunter 4-8 0-0 11, Bothwell 5-8 2-3 16, Mounce 4-9 1-2 11, Lyons 7-13 1-2 21, Slawson 6-7 2-2 15, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Gurley 8-12 2-4 19, Kenney 0-2 0-0 0, Beeker 1-3 0-0 2, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-71 8-13 101.

Halftime_Furman 49-30. 3-Point Goals_Samford 8-23 (Sharkey 3-6, Austin 3-8, Padgett 2-3, Dupree 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Allen 0-2, Tatum 0-2), Furman 17-39 (Lyons 6-12, Bothwell 4-7, Hunter 3-7, Mounce 2-6, Gurley 1-1, Slawson 1-1, Clark 0-1, Kenney 0-2, Pugh 0-2). Rebounds_Samford 33 (Sharkey 10), Furman 30 (Slawson 7). Assists_Samford 14 (Sharkey 9), Furman 30 (Hunter 7). Total Fouls_Samford 15, Furman 16. A_1,399 (4,000).

