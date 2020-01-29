Furman 74, VMI 72, OT

VMI (6-17)

Gilkeson 3-9 2-2 9, Evee 2-9 0-0 4, Curfman 3-9 1-2 9, Parham 8-13 0-0 19, Stephens 4-9 3-4 12, Conway 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 2-2 8, Creammer 1-1 1-2 3, Tang 2-2 2-4 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-16 72.

FURMAN (18-5)

Lyons 8-15 8-10 26, Hunter 1-7 1-2 3, Gurley 5-12 3-3 13, Mounce 7-12 0-0 14, Slawson 3-6 1-3 7, Bothwell 3-8 3-3 10, Clark 0-1 1-2 1, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 17-23 74.

Halftime_VMI 29-21. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-28 (Parham 3-8, Curfman 2-8, Gilkeson 1-3, Stephens 1-3, Evee 0-6), Furman 3-25 (Lyons 2-8, Bothwell 1-5, Gurley 0-2, Slawson 0-2, Mounce 0-3, Hunter 0-5). Rebounds_VMI 33 (Gilkeson, Curfman, Stephens, Lewis 5), Furman 33 (Mounce, Slawson 8). Assists_VMI 12 (Gilkeson 3), Furman 13 (Slawson 3). Total Fouls_VMI 21, Furman 12. A_1,512 (4,000).

