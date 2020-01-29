Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Furman 74, VMI 72, OT

January 29, 2020 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

VMI (6-17)

Gilkeson 3-9 2-2 9, Evee 2-9 0-0 4, Curfman 3-9 1-2 9, Parham 8-13 0-0 19, Stephens 4-9 3-4 12, Conway 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 2-2 8, Creammer 1-1 1-2 3, Tang 2-2 2-4 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-16 72.

FURMAN (18-5)

Lyons 8-15 8-10 26, Hunter 1-7 1-2 3, Gurley 5-12 3-3 13, Mounce 7-12 0-0 14, Slawson 3-6 1-3 7, Bothwell 3-8 3-3 10, Clark 0-1 1-2 1, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 17-23 74.

Halftime_VMI 29-21. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-28 (Parham 3-8, Curfman 2-8, Gilkeson 1-3, Stephens 1-3, Evee 0-6), Furman 3-25 (Lyons 2-8, Bothwell 1-5, Gurley 0-2, Slawson 0-2, Mounce 0-3, Hunter 0-5). Rebounds_VMI 33 (Gilkeson, Curfman, Stephens, Lewis 5), Furman 33 (Mounce, Slawson 8). Assists_VMI 12 (Gilkeson 3), Furman 13 (Slawson 3). Total Fouls_VMI 21, Furman 12. A_1,512 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck