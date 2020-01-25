Listen Live Sports

Furman 78, The Citadel 54

January 25, 2020 3:10 pm
 
FURMAN (17-5)

Lyons 5-8 4-5 17, Mounce 7-15 4-8 22, Slawson 3-6 2-2 8, Bothwell 1-7 0-0 3, Hunter 4-9 0-0 10, T.Clark 3-7 1-3 7, Kenney 1-5 0-0 2, Gurley 3-5 3-4 9, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-1 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 14-22 78.

THE CITADEL (6-13)

Abee 6-16 0-0 15, Batiste 1-6 1-2 3, S.Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 5-10 0-2 11, Fitzgibbons 0-1 2-4 2, Rice 0-3 1-2 1, Spence 2-4 3-4 7, Webster 0-0 3-4 3, Davis 2-2 4-4 8, Reed 0-0 2-2 2, D.Guyton 0-0 0-0 0, R.Guyton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 16-24 54.

Halftime_Furman 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Furman 10-28 (Mounce 4-8, Lyons 3-5, Hunter 2-7, Bothwell 1-5, Slawson 0-1, Kenney 0-2), The Citadel 4-25 (Abee 3-12, Harris 1-4, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Spence 0-1, Batiste 0-2, R.Guyton 0-2, Rice 0-3). Fouled Out_Gurley, Batiste. Rebounds_Furman 32 (Lyons, Mounce, Slawson 6), The Citadel 34 (Harris, Spence 6). Assists_Furman 10 (Mounce, Slawson, Hunter, T.Clark 2), The Citadel 12 (Batiste 7). Total Fouls_Furman 21, The Citadel 20. A_1,254 (6,000).

