Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ga. Southern looks for home win vs S. Alabama

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

South Alabama (12-11, 5-7) vs. Georgia Southern (13-9, 7-4)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its fourth straight win over South Alabama at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Jaguars at Georgia Southern was a 64-58 win on Jan. 7, 2016.

.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up only 67.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 4-11 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Georgia Southern is 9-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 4-9 whenever teams score more than 70 on the Eagles.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Georgia Southern has an assist on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three contests while South Alabama has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck