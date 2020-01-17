Listen Live Sports

Ga. Southern, S. Alabama meet in conference play

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Georgia Southern (12-7, 6-2) vs. South Alabama (11-8, 4-4)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams last played this past Thursday. Georgia Southern knocked off Troy by 16 on the road, while South Alabama fell to Georgia State at home, 72-63.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have given up just 64.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 4-8 when opponents exceed 62 points. Georgia Southern is 8-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 4-7 on the year when teams score any more than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: The Jaguars are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 4-8 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Eagles are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer and 4-7 when opponents exceed 70 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

