Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 6 Louisville

Georgia Tech (8-10, 3-5) vs. No. 6 Louisville (15-3, 6-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville looks to give Georgia Tech its 18th straight loss against ranked opponents. Georgia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Miami Hurricanes 64-54 on Jan. 3, 2018. Louisville has won its last four games against conference opponents.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Yellow Jackets have scored 65.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 3-10 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Louisville is 12-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 3-3 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Cardinals.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Louisville has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Georgia Tech has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 36.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 35.5 percent.

