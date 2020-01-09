Listen Live Sports

Garbiñe Muguruza advances to Shenzhen Open semifinals

January 9, 2020 6:58 am
 
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Sixth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza advanced to the semifinals at the Shenzhen Open by beating Zarina Diyas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion from Spain had 13 aces, including seven in the final set.

“I was expecting a very tough match, and at the end, it was,” Muguruza said. “I think she came out in the second set playing much better. I just kept competing and I’m happy with these kind of victories.”

Muguruza will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova after the fifth-seeded Russian defeated fourth-seeded Qiang Wang 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Also, Elena Rybakina upset third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. She will next meet Kristyna Pliskova, who beat Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4, 6-4.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

