Gardner lifts East Carolina past Tulane 81-62

January 25, 2020 8:27 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 27 points and 13 rebounds as East Carolina defeated Tulane 81-62 on Saturday night. J.J. Miles added 21 points for the Pirates. Miles also had seven rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for East Carolina (9-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference).

East Carolina posted a season-high 22 assists.

East Carolina dominated the first half and led 40-19 at the break. The Pirates’ 40 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Nic Thomas had 19 points for the Green Wave (10-9, 2-5). Christion Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Teshaun Hightower had 12 points.

East Carolina takes on Houston at home on Wednesday. Tulane faces South Florida at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

