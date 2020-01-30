Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb 70, UNC-Asheville 56

January 30, 2020 8:12 pm
 
GARDNER-WEBB (8-12)

Jamison 7-15 0-0 14, Johnson 2-5 1-2 6, Perez 6-12 2-2 17, Cornwall 5-9 0-0 14, Dufeal 1-1 0-2 2, Turner 1-5 0-0 3, Reid 5-5 1-1 11, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 3, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 4-7 70.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-11)

Baker 7-17 0-0 15, Batts 4-13 1-1 9, Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Jude 1-3 0-0 2, Thorpe 7-9 3-5 18, Peck 1-1 0-0 2, Worthy 2-2 0-0 5, Stephney 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-1 1-4 1, Lawson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 5-10 56.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 10-17 (Cornwall 4-7, Perez 3-3, Jenkins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Turner 1-3, Jamison 0-1), UNC-Asheville 3-16 (Thorpe 1-1, Worthy 1-1, Baker 1-5, Lawson 0-1, Jones 0-3, Batts 0-5). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 29 (Perez 7), UNC-Asheville 22 (Thorpe 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 16 (Perez 6), UNC-Asheville 11 (Batts 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 12, UNC-Asheville 14. A_1,232 (3,200).

