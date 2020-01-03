Gardner-Webb looks for home win vs Presbyterian

Presbyterian (4-10, 1-0) vs. Gardner-Webb (5-8, 1-0)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its seventh straight win over Presbyterian at Paul Porter Arena. The last victory for the Blue Hose at Gardner-Webb was a 68-62 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Chris Martin, Cory Hightower and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Blue Hose scoring this season, although that figure has slipped to 30 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 9.1 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when they allow at least 71 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Blue Hose are 0-10 when they score 68 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 68.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.4 points, while allowing 73.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian has scored 65 points and allowed 72.8 points over its last five games. Gardner-Webb has averaged 69 points while giving up 74.8 over its last five.

