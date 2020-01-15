Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gedson Fernandes joins Tottenham as Mourinho’s 1st signing

January 15, 2020 4:15 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Jose Mourinho completed his first signing as Tottenham manager on Wednesday, bringing in Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan.

The Premier League club said it had the option to make the transfer permanent.

The 21-year-old Fernandes has played two games for Portugal, having represented his country at every age group from under-15s.

The arrival of Fernandes gives Tottenham another option in midfield after France international Moussa Sissoko was ruled out until April after undergoing knee surgery.

Advertisement

Unsettled midfielder Christian Eriksen has also been linked with a move away.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia