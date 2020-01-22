Listen Live Sports

George Mason 73, UMass 63

January 22, 2020 9:04 pm
 
UMASS (7-12)

Pierre 7-13 4-6 23, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, T.Mitchell 5-11 3-4 14, Clergeot 2-8 1-3 5, East 1-8 0-0 3, Diallo 2-4 1-3 5, Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Baptiste 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, K.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-18 63.

GEORGE MASON (13-6)

Johnson 3-7 5-5 11, Miller 3-9 2-2 9, Wilson 2-15 3-3 7, Greene 9-17 13-16 32, Oduro 5-7 1-3 11, Mar 0-1 0-0 0, Calixte 0-3 0-0 0, Douglas-Stanley 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-60 24-29 73.

Halftime_UMass 29-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 10-26 (Pierre 5-10, Walker 2-4, Santos 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-3, East 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Clergeot 0-3), George Mason 3-14 (Douglas-Stanley 1-1, Miller 1-3, Greene 1-5, Mar 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_East. Rebounds_UMass 29 (T.Mitchell 12), George Mason 44 (Wilson 12). Assists_UMass 12 (East 5), George Mason 8 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_UMass 28, George Mason 16.

The Associated Press

