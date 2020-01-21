George Mason looks to extend streak vs UMass

UMass (7-11, 1-4) vs. George Mason (12-6, 1-4)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. In its last seven wins against the Minutemen, George Mason has won by an average of 5 points. UMass’ last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2016, a 70-64 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass’ Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre and Sean East II have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 80 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The freshman big man has 21 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UMass is 0-10 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

COMING UP SHORT: UMass has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 85.4 points during those contests. George Mason has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 76.7.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.