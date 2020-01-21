Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

George Mason looks to extend streak vs UMass

January 21, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

UMass (7-11, 1-4) vs. George Mason (12-6, 1-4)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. In its last seven wins against the Minutemen, George Mason has won by an average of 5 points. UMass’ last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2016, a 70-64 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass’ Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre and Sean East II have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 80 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The freshman big man has 21 field goals and eight assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

SLIPPING AT 74: UMass is 0-10 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

COMING UP SHORT: UMass has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 85.4 points during those contests. George Mason has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 76.7.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate