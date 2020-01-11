Listen Live Sports

George Mason pulls away from La Salle in second half for win

January 11, 2020 4:38 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Kier scored 18 points and Javon Greene and AJ Wilson both scored 16 and George Mason beat La Salle 76-63 on Saturday.

George Mason (12-4, 1-2 Atlantic 10) led 26-23 at halftime when Jordan Miller emerged from the break to make a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer, Wilson made a pair of foul shots, Green added a 3 and Xavier Wilson a jump shot and the 14-0 run made it 40-23 with 17:44 left.

The Patriots led by double digits the rest of the way. Miller added 13 points.

Saul Phiri scored 19 points for La Salle (10-6, 1-3) and Ed Croswell 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

