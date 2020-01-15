George Washington 73, George Mason 67

GEORGE MASON (12-5)

Greene 3-13 3-5 11, Miller 3-11 4-4 12, Wilson 6-14 6-8 18, Johnson 4-9 0-1 8, Hartwell 3-9 0-0 7, Oduro 2-2 0-0 4, Mar 2-4 1-1 5, Calixte 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 14-19 67.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-10)

Potter 7-15 12-15 26, Jack 1-6 0-0 3, Battle 5-9 0-2 15, Nelson 3-9 0-0 7, Paar 3-5 1-2 7, Walker 2-2 1-1 6, Stallings 1-1 0-0 2, Offurum 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 24-49 17-23 73.

Halftime_George Washington 33-27. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 5-17 (Miller 2-3, Greene 2-6, Hartwell 1-5, Mar 0-1, Johnson 0-2), George Washington 8-17 (Battle 5-8, Walker 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Jack 1-5). Fouled Out_Greene, Johnson. Rebounds_George Mason 35 (Wilson 11), George Washington 31 (Paar 9). Assists_George Mason 11 (Greene 4), George Washington 10 (Potter 7). Total Fouls_George Mason 21, George Washington 18. A_3,089 (5,000).

