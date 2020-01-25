Listen Live Sports

George Washington 85, Saint Joseph’s 69

January 25, 2020
 
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-16)

Daly 5-14 5-9 16, Brown 4-5 1-1 10, Freeman 2-2 3-4 8, Knox 0-5 0-0 0, Longpre 6-13 1-2 15, Douglas 0-5 0-0 0, Moore 2-3 2-2 7, Ashley 2-4 0-0 5, Edwards 3-4 0-0 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-18 69.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (9-11)

Jack 5-12 1-1 14, Nelson 8-10 3-8 22, Potter 5-12 5-8 15, Paar 4-7 2-4 10, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Battle 5-9 2-2 15, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Offurum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-56 13-23 85.

Halftime_George Washington 46-25. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 9-25 (Edwards 2-3, Longpre 2-7, Freeman 1-1, Moore 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ashley 1-3, Daly 1-4, Douglas 0-2, Knox 0-2), George Washington 10-21 (Nelson 3-4, Battle 3-6, Jack 3-7, Offurum 1-1, Potter 0-3). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 34 (Longpre 10), George Washington 31 (Paar 11). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 11 (Daly 4), George Washington 18 (Potter 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 20, George Washington 15. A_2,667 (5,000).

