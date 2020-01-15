Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80

CREIGHTON (13-5)

Ballock 2-7 0-0 6, Alexander 6-16 0-0 14, Zegarowski 6-15 2-2 20, Mahoney 6-13 4-5 19, Jefferson 4-7 1-1 9, Bishop 3-5 3-4 9, K.Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-65 11-15 80.

GEORGETOWN (12-6)

Mosely 4-6 4-4 13, Pickett 3-10 3-4 9, Yurtseven 9-14 2-2 20, McClung 7-14 4-6 19, Allen 4-6 1-1 10, Blair 4-9 2-3 12, Muresan 0-1 0-0 0, Wahab 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-20 83.

Halftime_Creighton 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 13-32 (Zegarowski 6-11, Mahoney 3-4, Ballock 2-6, Alexander 2-10, Jefferson 0-1), Georgetown 5-15 (Blair 2-4, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-2, McClung 1-4, Pickett 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 25 (Alexander 5), Georgetown 34 (Yurtseven 13). Assists_Creighton 18 (Zegarowski 7), Georgetown 18 (McClung, Allen 5). Total Fouls_Creighton 17, Georgetown 14. A_5,920 (20,356).

