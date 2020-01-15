Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80

January 15, 2020 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

CREIGHTON (13-5)

Ballock 2-7 0-0 6, Alexander 6-16 0-0 14, Zegarowski 6-15 2-2 20, Mahoney 6-13 4-5 19, Jefferson 4-7 1-1 9, Bishop 3-5 3-4 9, K.Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-65 11-15 80.

GEORGETOWN (12-6)

Mosely 4-6 4-4 13, Pickett 3-10 3-4 9, Yurtseven 9-14 2-2 20, McClung 7-14 4-6 19, Allen 4-6 1-1 10, Blair 4-9 2-3 12, Muresan 0-1 0-0 0, Wahab 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-20 83.

Halftime_Creighton 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 13-32 (Zegarowski 6-11, Mahoney 3-4, Ballock 2-6, Alexander 2-10, Jefferson 0-1), Georgetown 5-15 (Blair 2-4, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-2, McClung 1-4, Pickett 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 25 (Alexander 5), Georgetown 34 (Yurtseven 13). Assists_Creighton 18 (Zegarowski 7), Georgetown 18 (McClung, Allen 5). Total Fouls_Creighton 17, Georgetown 14. A_5,920 (20,356).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed