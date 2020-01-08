Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

ST. JOHN’S (11-5)

Figueroa 8-23 3-4 23, Dunn 5-12 7-9 18, Rutherford 1-3 0-0 2, Earlington 4-9 0-0 8, Heron 2-10 0-0 4, Caraher 1-3 2-2 5, Sears 2-5 0-0 4, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Steere 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 12-15 66.

GEORGETOWN (11-5)

Pickett 6-14 4-4 18, Mosely 4-8 1-2 12, Allen 4-8 7-8 16, McClung 7-17 8-13 24, Yurtseven 2-5 6-6 10, Blair 2-6 0-0 5, Wahab 1-2 0-0 2, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 26-33 87.

Halftime_Georgetown 53-26. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 6-25 (Figueroa 4-11, Caraher 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Earlington 0-1, Rutherford 0-1, Heron 0-5), Georgetown 9-23 (Mosely 3-6, McClung 2-6, Pickett 2-6, Allen 1-2, Blair 1-3). Rebounds_St. John’s 36 (Dunn 9), Georgetown 42 (Pickett, Yurtseven 11). Assists_St. John’s 11 (Dunn 4), Georgetown 21 (Mosely 7). Total Fouls_St. John’s 23, Georgetown 12. A_7,436 (20,356).

