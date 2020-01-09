Listen Live Sports

Georgetown faces tough test vs No. 16 Nova

January 9, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Georgetown (11-5, 1-2) vs. No. 16 Villanova (11-3, 2-1)

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Georgetown. Georgetown has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Villanova is coming off a 64-59 win at Creighton on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Wildcats have given up just 64 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 68 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Collin Gillespie has had his hand in 40 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. Gillespie has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 11-0 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big East teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

