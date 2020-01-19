Listen Live Sports

Georgia 61, Auburn 50

January 19, 2020 5:23 pm
 
AUBURN (6-10)

Howard 1-7 0-0 2, Thompson 2-9 9-13 13, Alexander 6-14 5-8 17, Benton 4-9 2-2 12, Moore 0-8 2-2 2, White 2-3 0-0 4, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-53 18-25 50

GEORGIA (11-7)

Paul 2-6 3-4 7, Staiti 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell 3-9 3-4 9, Connally 1-5 0-0 3, Morrison 3-7 0-0 6, Bates 2-2 0-0 4, Isaacs 2-3 1-1 5, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Hose 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 9-15 0-2 21, Totals 25-58 7-11 61

Auburn 17 12 10 11 50
Georgia 9 16 23 13 61

3-Point Goals_Auburn 2-12 (Howard 0-4, Alexander 0-1, Benton 2-4, Moore 0-2, Hansen 0-1), Georgia 4-23 (Caldwell 0-5, Connally 1-4, Morrison 0-2, Hose 0-3, Jones 3-9). Assists_Auburn 5 (Thompson 2), Georgia 16 (Morrison 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 35 (Thompson 4-11), Georgia 41 (Bates 3-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 15, Georgia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,888.

