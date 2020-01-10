Georgia faces tough test vs No. 5 Auburn

Georgia (10-4, 0-1) vs. No. 5 Auburn (14-0, 2-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Auburn is coming off an 83-79 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Anthony Edwards is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Samir Doughty, who is averaging 15.6 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 31.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Auburn has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 68.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Auburn has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgia has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 11th among Division 1 teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 244th).

