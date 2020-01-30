Georgia looks to end streak vs A&M

Texas A&M (10-9, 4-3) vs. Georgia (11-9, 1-6)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to extend Georgia’s conference losing streak to five games. Georgia’s last SEC win came against the Tennessee Volunteers 80-63 on Jan. 15. Texas A&M won 63-58 at Tennessee in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 77.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.8 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 11-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Aggies are 0-7 when allowing 65 or more points and 10-2 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 23.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 26 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 73 possessions per game, but that total has slipped to 67.6 possessions per game over their four-game losing skid.

