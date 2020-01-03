Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia RB Swift announces decision to enter NFL draft

January 3, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running back DÁndre Swift, the team’s leading rusher for two straight decisions, is entering the NFL draft.

Swift, a junior, made his decision public on his Twitter account on Friday. The decision was expected after he led the Bulldogs with 1,218 yards rushing this season. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards.

Swift says the decision came after he and his family “spent a considerable amount of time determining what’s best for me.”

Swift (5-9, 215) is expected to be one of the top running backs in the draft, even after he was limited by a left shoulder injury in the postseason. He had only one carry for two yards in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

Advertisement

Georgia is awaiting NFL decisions from other top players, including quarterback Jake Fromm.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time