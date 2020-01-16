Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (12-7)

Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Crawley 10-14 4-5 24, Dawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 6-11 4-5 19, McCadden 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 3-10 6-6 12, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Wishart 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 30-56 14-16 82.

TROY (7-12)

Adams 2-9 0-0 5, D.Williams 5-13 0-0 14, Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, Leftridge 2-3 0-0 4, Norman 1-3 0-0 3, Sahinkaya 1-1 0-0 2, Simon 2-4 0-0 4, Small 2-5 0-0 5, Stampley 6-8 5-7 17, Thomas 3-4 0-2 6, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 5-9 66.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-20 (Wishart 4-7, Jackson 3-7, McCadden 1-2, Carter 0-1, Crawley 0-1, Dawkins 0-1, Smith 0-1), Troy 7-28 (D.Williams 4-10, Norman 1-3, Small 1-3, Adams 1-5, Stampley 0-1, Simon 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 27 (Crawley 10), Troy 26 (Adams, Stampley 7). Assists_Georgia Southern 14 (Wishart 4), Troy 20 (Adams 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 13, Troy 17.

