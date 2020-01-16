Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

January 16, 2020 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (12-7)

Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Crawley 10-14 4-5 24, Dawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 6-11 4-5 19, McCadden 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 3-10 6-6 12, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Wishart 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 30-56 14-16 82.

TROY (7-12)

Adams 2-9 0-0 5, D.Williams 5-13 0-0 14, Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, Leftridge 2-3 0-0 4, Norman 1-3 0-0 3, Sahinkaya 1-1 0-0 2, Simon 2-4 0-0 4, Small 2-5 0-0 5, Stampley 6-8 5-7 17, Thomas 3-4 0-2 6, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 5-9 66.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-20 (Wishart 4-7, Jackson 3-7, McCadden 1-2, Carter 0-1, Crawley 0-1, Dawkins 0-1, Smith 0-1), Troy 7-28 (D.Williams 4-10, Norman 1-3, Small 1-3, Adams 1-5, Stampley 0-1, Simon 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 27 (Crawley 10), Troy 26 (Adams, Stampley 7). Assists_Georgia Southern 14 (Wishart 4), Troy 20 (Adams 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 13, Troy 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending