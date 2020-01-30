Georgia Southern 86, Troy 57

TROY (8-15)

Gordon 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 4-12 3-4 12, Stampley 6-7 0-1 12, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Small 2-9 0-0 4, Waters 1-6 1-2 3, Norman 0-2 0-2 0, Simon 0-2 3-4 3, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Sahinkaya 1-2 0-1 2, Tuck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-14 57.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-9)

Jackson 9-14 3-5 21, McCadden 5-10 0-0 12, Crawley 4-7 7-7 18, Smith 1-7 3-5 5, Wishart 5-7 0-1 13, Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Viti 1-4 0-0 3, Cincore 0-0 0-0 0, Lincoln 1-2 0-0 2, Sowers 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Yuminami 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-60 15-20 86.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Troy 6-25 (Gordon 4-7, D.Williams 1-4, Adams 1-6, Tuck 0-1, Norman 0-2, Simon 0-2, Small 0-3), Georgia Southern 9-25 (Crawley 3-4, Wishart 3-5, McCadden 2-4, Viti 1-4, Dawkins 0-1, Lincoln 0-1, Smith 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Rebounds_Troy 37 (Stampley, Small 8), Georgia Southern 39 (Crawley 10). Assists_Troy 12 (Gordon 4), Georgia Southern 13 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Troy 15, Georgia Southern 14. A_1,035 (3,897).

