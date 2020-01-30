Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern 86, Troy 57

January 30, 2020 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

TROY (8-15)

Gordon 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 4-12 3-4 12, Stampley 6-7 0-1 12, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Small 2-9 0-0 4, Waters 1-6 1-2 3, Norman 0-2 0-2 0, Simon 0-2 3-4 3, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Sahinkaya 1-2 0-1 2, Tuck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-14 57.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-9)

Jackson 9-14 3-5 21, McCadden 5-10 0-0 12, Crawley 4-7 7-7 18, Smith 1-7 3-5 5, Wishart 5-7 0-1 13, Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Viti 1-4 0-0 3, Cincore 0-0 0-0 0, Lincoln 1-2 0-0 2, Sowers 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Yuminami 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-60 15-20 86.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Troy 6-25 (Gordon 4-7, D.Williams 1-4, Adams 1-6, Tuck 0-1, Norman 0-2, Simon 0-2, Small 0-3), Georgia Southern 9-25 (Crawley 3-4, Wishart 3-5, McCadden 2-4, Viti 1-4, Dawkins 0-1, Lincoln 0-1, Smith 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Rebounds_Troy 37 (Stampley, Small 8), Georgia Southern 39 (Crawley 10). Assists_Troy 12 (Gordon 4), Georgia Southern 13 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Troy 15, Georgia Southern 14. A_1,035 (3,897).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck