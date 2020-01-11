Listen Live Sports

Georgia Southern beats Louisiana-Lafayette 71-51

January 11, 2020 6:54 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Crawley and Elijah McCadden scored 13 points apiece as Georgia Southern stretched its home win streak to eight games, beating Louisiana-Lafayette 71-51 on Saturday.

The Eagles held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 28.6 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Georgia Southern opponent.

Simeon Carter had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Southern (11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Quan Jackson added six rebounds and five steals.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-11, 2-5). Tirus Smith added 12 points and three blocks. Dou Gueye had seven rebounds.

Cedric Russell, who was second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Georgia Southern matches up against Troy on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette matches up against Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

