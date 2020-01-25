Listen Live Sports

Georgia St. 82, Georgia Southern 77

January 25, 2020 7:58 pm
 
GEORGIA ST. (14-7)

Wilson 4-14 3-4 13, Allen 5-16 0-0 10, Roberts 5-12 0-0 13, Phillips 3-7 2-4 10, Williams 4-11 7-9 15, Linder 2-6 0-1 4, Ivery 3-4 2-2 8, Thomas 2-4 2-2 6, J.Jones 1-1 1-1 3, Clerkley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 17-23 82.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (12-9)

Jackson 4-12 5-6 13, Smith 8-17 4-8 23, Wishart 2-5 1-3 6, Crawley 2-6 8-12 14, McCadden 1-8 2-2 4, Carter 3-6 2-2 8, Viti 2-4 0-0 5, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-61 22-33 77.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 45-40. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 7-26 (Roberts 3-6, Phillips 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Ivery 0-1, Williams 0-2, Allen 0-6), Georgia Southern 7-26 (Smith 3-8, Crawley 2-3, Viti 1-2, Wishart 1-3, Dawkins 0-1, McCadden 0-4, Jackson 0-5). Fouled Out_Linder, Wishart. Rebounds_Georgia St. 43 (Phillips 8), Georgia Southern 38 (Smith 8). Assists_Georgia St. 11 (Allen, Phillips 3), Georgia Southern 11 (Wishart 4). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 20, Georgia Southern 21. A_3,897 (3,897).

