Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia State pulls away late to beat South Alabama 76-73

January 30, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams scored four of his 15 points in the final minute to help Georgia State pull away late and beat Troy 76-73 on Thursday night.

South Alabama led 73-70 with 1:35 remaining. Williams made a layup and jump shot, and Nelson Phillips added two free throws with 10 seconds to play.

Corey Allen had 19 points to lead Georgia State (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its ninth straight home game. Phillips and Kane Williams each finished with 15 points. Phillips also had seven rebounds. Justin Roberts added 11 points for the Panthers.

Andre Fox had 20 points for the Jaguars (12-11, 5-7). Josh Ajayi added 15 points. Tyreke Locure had 13 points.

Advertisement

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Georgia State defeated South Alabama 72-63 on Jan. 16. Georgia State takes on Troy at home on Saturday. South Alabama takes on Georgia Southern on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck