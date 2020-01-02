Listen Live Sports

Georgia State tops Appalachian State in Sun Belt opener

January 2, 2020 9:08 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Thomas came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and Georgia State jumped out to a big lead and held off Appalachian State 69-60 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Thomas hit all seven of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Panthers (10-4), who led 40-23 at halftime. Justin Roberts added 13 points, while Joe Jones III and Corey Allen scored 11 apiece. Kane Williams had a career-high nine assists with four steals.

Sophomore Adrian Delph finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double for the Mountaineers (8-6). O’Showen Williams scored 12 but had seven of Appalachian State’s 24 turnovers. Justin Forrest had 10 points but made just 2 of 14 shots.

The Mountaineers made only 14 of 28 free throws, while Georgia State sank 9 of 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

