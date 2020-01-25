Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

NC STATE (14-6)

Funderburk 3-8 2-2 8, Johnson 8-16 3-5 21, Beverly 5-10 0-0 11, Daniels 5-10 1-2 12, Hellems 1-8 4-4 6, Bryce 0-4 0-0 0, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-13 58.

GEORGIA TECH (9-11)

Alvarado 9-21 6-8 26, Banks 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 1-7 2-2 4, Usher 3-6 1-1 8, Wright 2-4 0-1 4, Cole 3-5 4-8 11, Moore 2-3 1-1 5, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 14-21 64.

Halftime_NC State 32-31. 3-Point Goals_NC State 4-19 (Johnson 2-8, Daniels 1-1, Beverly 1-4, Bryce 0-1, Funderburk 0-1, Hellems 0-4), Georgia Tech 4-16 (Alvarado 2-8, Cole 1-2, Usher 1-2, Phillips 0-1, Parham 0-3). Fouled Out_Bryce, Moore. Rebounds_NC State 32 (Daniels 8), Georgia Tech 31 (Alvarado 8). Assists_NC State 13 (Johnson 4), Georgia Tech 11 (Usher 6). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Georgia Tech 16. A_6,794 (8,600).

