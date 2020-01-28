Listen Live Sports

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

January 28, 2020 9:33 pm
 
MOREHOUSE (0-1)

Olmert 4-7 1-4 9, Brewer 1-5 0-0 3, Akonobi 1-4 2-2 4, Gooden 3-10 0-0 6, Kennedy 2-7 2-2 7, Alexander 3-5 0-0 8, Whitfield 1-4 0-0 2, Andrews 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 1-2 0-1 3, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Adley 1-2 2-4 4, Aderoju 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 7-13 54.

GEORGIA TECH (10-11)

Price 1-7 2-2 5, Parham 2-5 0-0 5, Cole 3-10 0-0 7, Alvarado 4-9 0-0 9, Phillips 2-9 3-4 7, Moore 3-3 1-2 9, Wright 4-5 3-4 11, Banks 4-5 4-4 12, Didenko 1-4 0-0 3, Usher 4-5 1-1 9, Boyd 1-3 0-0 3, Broadway 1-2 0-0 2, Medlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 14-17 82.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Morehouse 5-16 (Alexander 2-3, Butler 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Kennedy 1-3, Aderoju 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Gooden 0-2), Georgia Tech 8-24 (Moore 2-2, Cole 1-2, Parham 1-2, Alvarado 1-3, Boyd 1-3, Didenko 1-4, Price 1-4, Usher 0-1, Phillips 0-3). Rebounds_Morehouse 29 (Brewer 7), Georgia Tech 42 (Cole 10). Assists_Morehouse 10 (Olmert 3), Georgia Tech 24 (Usher 6). Total Fouls_Morehouse 18, Georgia Tech 16.

