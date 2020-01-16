Georgia Tech 82, Syracuse 64

GEORGIA TECH (14-3)

Cubaj 5-9 1-2 11, Carson 7-11 1-1 18, Fletcher 4-8 5-5 13, Lahtinen 7-13 1-4 17, Pan 7-13 1-3 15, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Hermosa 4-6 0-0 8, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-60 9-15 82

SYRACUSE (8-8)

Strautmane 2-5 0-0 6, Finklea-Guity 3-5 0-2 6, Cooper 2-5 0-2 4, Engstler 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 7-15 5-9 21, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-13 0-0 9, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 1-2 0-0 2, Hyman 4-9 0-0 10, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 25-61 7-15 64

Georgia Tech 16 21 30 15 — 82 Syracuse 11 13 16 24 — 64

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-13 (Carson 3-5, Lahtinen 2-5, Pan 0-3), Syracuse 7-15 (Strautmane 2-5, Cooper 0-1, Engstler 0-2, Lewis 2-3, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-1, Hyman 2-2, Washington 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 12 (Pan 5), Syracuse 7 (Lewis 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 37 (Cubaj 4-9), Syracuse 32 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, Syracuse 13. Technical Fouls_Syracuse TEAM 1. A_1,720.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.