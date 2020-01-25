German leads N. Illinois past W. Michigan 58-52

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German registered 12 points as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 58-52 on Saturday.

Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (11-9, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson added 11 points. Tyler Cochran had six rebounds.

Lacey James, the Huskies’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Michael Flowers had 14 points for the Broncos (9-11, 2-5). Brandon Johnson added 12 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

Advertisement

Northern Illinois matches up against Ohio at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Central Michigan at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.